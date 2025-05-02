Mets come to painful realization after falling face-first against NL contender

“It’s still early.” This seems to be one way that teams and organizations continually deflect struggles they are having instead of just owning up to needing to be better. The New York Mets have been one of the best teams across the entire MLB so far in 2025.

The Mets are sitting at 21-11 and are three games up on the Philadelphia Phillies for the NL East division lead. As great as they have been, over the last couple of games, they have had one big flaw exposed that may be starting to create somewhat of a concern for fans despite us being about 20% into the season.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Mets struggle against front-line starters in Arizona series

On Thursday, the New York Mets lost a rubber match to the Arizona Diamondbacks to cap off a three game set. The only offense the Mets were provided was two solo homers from their big offseason signing, Juan Soto. Other than that, the bats were ice cold.

The last two games, the Mets have seen two front-line starters who will likely be the caliber arms that are the norm in October. Zac Gallen and Corbin Burnes both had impressive outings against the Mets.

In Game 2 of the series, Burnes earned his first win as a member of the Diamondbacks by going six innings, giving up only one earned run and striking out three. Burnes also walked five batters but was able to pitch his way out of trouble.

Gallen on Thursday followed his teammates' performance with six innings of one run ball himself. The right-hander also struck out eight batters and kept the Mets’ offense at bay. For the Mets to have success in October, they will have to be able to put up a better fight against arms like Burnes and Gallen. This series very well could have been a preview of a National League playoff series and right now, the Arizona Diamondbacks would have the advantage.