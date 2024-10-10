Listen to Mets radio announcers erupt as Francisco Lindor launches go-ahead grand slam
By Scott Rogust
There's just something about the New York Mets this year. They managed to clinch a postseason berth, thanks to a go-ahead homer in the first game of their regular-season-ending doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves. Then, there was Pete Alonso's game-winning, three-run homer in Game 3 of their Wild Card series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, Lindor provided yet another moments for what has been a magical playoffs for the Mets.
In Game 4 of the NLDS, the Mets had the bases loaded twice at one point, but couldn't knock in a single run. But in the sixth inning, trailing 1-0, the Mets loaded the bases once again, and this time, Lindor made sure that every run reached home. On a 2-1 pitch by Phillies reliever Carlos Estevez, Lindor crushed the baseball to right center field to give the Mets a 4-1 lead on an epic grand slam.
That baseball hit the Phillies bullpen as another proverbial slap in the face to the Mets' rivals, as if the grand slam wasn't enough.
Listen to Howie Rose's epic call of Francisco Lindor's grand slam in NLDS Game 4
While FOX Sports' Adam Amin's call was a strong one, Mets fans want to hear what radio announcer Howie Rose had to say.
"Francisco Lindor! He may have just outdone himself. He has hit a grand slam into the Phillies bullpen in right-center field. The Mets are leading by a score of 4-1," said Rose. "They were famished for the big hit all night and Francisco Lindor just provided a feast. Mets 4, Phillies 1 here in the sixth inning."
Goosebumps. Absolute goosebumps.
The Mets held on to win 4-1, and are heading back to the NLCS for the first time since 2015, when they made their magical run to the World Series. But, this is the first time the Mets celebrate a series victory at Citi Field since the stadium's opening in 2009.