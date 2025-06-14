Mets-Rays start time: Rain delay updates from Citi Field

The New York Mets had a brutal start to their three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays. On Friday night, the Mets blew a 5-1 lead in the top of the sixth inning, with the Rays emerging with a 7-5 lead, one they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game.

On Saturday, the Mets had the opportunity to put Friday night's disaster against the Rays behind them with a win. Unfortunately, the start of the game has been delayed. The Mets announced that Saturday's game, which was scheduled to start at 4:10 p.m. ET, will be delayed due to rain.

The start of today's game will be delayed. Stay tuned for updates. — New York Mets (@Mets) June 14, 2025

Mets-Rays rain delay updates: When will play resume?

According to Accuweather, there is set to be over a 60-percent chance of rain from the initial start time of 4:00 p.m. ET until 7:00 p.m. ET. From there, the rain will fall down to 44 percent, with rain stopping around 10:00 p.m. ET.

UPDATE (4:17 p.m. ET): The Mets announced shortly afterwards that the game was scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. ET. So, it was a one-hour delay for first pitch.

Taking the mound for the Mets is Tylor Megill, who is coming off of his fifth win of the season in the Mets' 13-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on June 8. Megill has a 3.76 ERA and a 5-4 win-loss record on the year.

As for the Rays, Drew Rasmussen gets the starting nod from manager Kevin Cash. Rasmussen has a 2.22 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP, and 59 strikeouts over 69.0 innings pitched (13 starts).