OMG: Early Mets spring training injury opens door for fan-favorite's return

Nick Madrigal signed a split contract with the New York Mets over the offseason. Rumors suggested a deal with the 27-year-old infielder closed the door on the former fan favorite, Jose Iglesias.

However, in Sunday’s spring training contest, Madrigal suffered a dislocated shoulder, which could leave him out of action for a significant period. David Stearns might have to revisit conversations with Iglesias, as they could still use a utility player.

New York not only lacks a utility player, but they also lack a backup shortstop for Francisco Lindor. Luisangel Acuña can play a terrific shortstop, but he'll likely start the season in AAA to get consistent playing time.

Nick Madrigal's injury could open the door for Mets Jose Iglesias reunion

Outside of Acuña and Madrigal, Brett Baty is another candidate to snag the utility role. Carlos Mendoza has been experimenting with Baty at shortstop this spring training. The 25-year-old would be an intriguing option to cut the roster, but the Mets have championship aspirations. Through three seasons with New York, Baty has posted a lackluster .215 batting average.

Iglesias would undoubtedly give the Mets the best chance to return to the postseason in 2025. Last season, the veteran infielder played a pivotal role in their second-half surge. The 35-year-old posted a .337 batting average with a .830 OPS. Although he was a pleasant surprise in 2024, he's been a consistent hitter his entire career. Iglesias hasn't hit below .270 since 2019. Since that season, he's recorded a .298 batting average with a .748 OPS.

Not only would Iglesias be a solid piece off the bench, his off-the-field presence is unquestioned. The former All-Star brought leadership to New York's locker room last season. On top of that, the team rallied behind his hit song, titled "OMG." Each time a player homered in 2024, they quickly grabbed an OMG sign to snag a photo with it. Bringing back Iglesias could add to the excitement the 2025 Mets attain.

Steve Cohen has New York already well over the luxury tax. Signing the veteran infielder would add to that, but their goal is to win a World Series. After being just two wins away in 2024 from reaching the World Series, they signed superstar Juan Soto. Stearns and Cohen also retained Pete Alonso, Sean Manaea, and Jesse Winker from the magical team. Iglesias already indicated his interest in returning to Queens, but now the ball is in the Mets' court. They have a hole to fill, and Iglesias showed he can fill that hole last season. Signing him to another one-year deal makes total sense at this point.