Mets take unnecessary Francisco Lindor risk with latest injury update

The New York Mets announced that star shortstop Francisco Lindor is playing through a broken pinky toe, opting to avoid a stint on the injured list despite the pain. According to Newsday’s Laura Albanese, Lindor is in “significant” discomfort and has been visibly limping since suffering the injury on June 4, when he was hit by a pitch during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 31-year-old is taking a major risk, especially considering how well the season has gone for both himself and the team. The Mets currently sit atop the National League East, 16 games above .500. Lindor has been a key contributor, batting .279 with 14 home runs and a team-high 69 hits.

Timing is everything for Mets with Francisco Lindor injury

While fans may draw optimism from examples like Mark Teixeira or Mookie Betts, who’ve both played through broken toes in the past, the concern here lies less in the injury itself and more in the timing and decision-making. The Mets are entering a favorable stretch of their schedule — one that arguably doesn’t require their star shortstop at less than full strength.

Over the next 10 days, the Mets face:

Colorado Rockies (historically poor, with just 12 wins)

Washington Nationals (3 games below .500)

Tampa Bay Rays (hovering just 3 games above .500)

That window could serve as a perfect opportunity to give Lindor time to rest, heal, and take preventative measures before the grind of late-season baseball.

Holding Francisco Lindor out could benefit Mets in following tough stretch

Following the lighter portion of their schedule, the Mets are set to enter a much tougher stretch:

Two series against the Atlanta Braves

A pivotal series against the Philadelphia Phillies

The Braves may be underperforming at 27-33 but remain a dangerous rival attempting to climb back into contention. Meanwhile, the Phillies are just 1.5 games back of New York, led by Bryce Harper in a tight race for the division crown.

If Lindor’s injury worsens and he’s sidelined for those critical matchups, the Mets could lose the upper hand in a division that could come down to a game or two in September.

What should the Mets do?

Ultimately, the Mets have to balance short-term competitiveness with long-term health. Lindor trusting his body is admirable, but the front office and coaching staff also need to step in with foresight. This isn’t just about one player’s toughness — it’s about the Mets staying healthy and fresh when it matters most.

If Lindor aggravates the toe and misses a larger chunk of time down the line, what could’ve been a manageable 10-day rest now could snowball into something far more damaging.