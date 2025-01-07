Mets testing the waters with big-name free agent amid Pete Alonso stalled talks
By Scott Rogust
The New York Mets have made quite a bit of moves this offseason to improve their roster after falling two wins short of the World Series. Their big catch of the offseason was Juan Soto, who they signed to a 15-year, $765 million contract. The Mets also added outfielder Jose Siri, former closer Clay Holmes, and starting pitcher Frankie Montas while retaining Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million contract.
Mets fans are waiting for the next move. The most obvious is keeping first baseman Pete Alonso, but contract talks have stalled due to Alonso wanting more years on his contract. With that, the fanbase wants to know what could be next to make the Mets an even better team.
According to The Athletic's Will Sammon, the Mets have been looking at relief options, and have reportedly met with the best reliever available in Tanner Scott.
While that may mean that the Mets are going all out to sign Scott, Sammon says that's not necessarily the case. Sammon writes that the Mets are looking at "all segments of the relief market, including trades." Sammon says that the Mets are looking to add one to two relief pitchers.
Mets meet with top relief pitching free agent Tanner Scott
While the Mets did sign Holmes, who was the Yankees closer last season, they are actually planning to try him out as a starting pitcher. Hence why the Mets are looking at relief options. The best one available is Scott.
While the Mets are exploring their options and meeting with Scott, Sammon stresses it's unknown they'd actually go forward with a deal. The Athletic projects that Scott could get a four-year, $64 million contract, and Sammon says that Mets team president David Stearns only gave out one contract that guaranteed multiple seasons in nine years between his time in New York and Milwaukee.
Last season, Scott was one of the top targets at the trade deadline while he was a member of the Miami Marlins, who play in the same division at the Mets. Scott was dealt to the San Diego Padres in exchange for four Top 25 prospects in their farm system. Even though Scott wasn't the closer primarily, he was a great set-up option at the back-end of the bullpen.
Scott is coming off of an All-Star season, where he recorded a 1.75 ERA, a 1.125 WHIP, 22 saves, 84 strikeouts, and 36 walks in 72.0 innings (72 games).
With the Alonso talks stalling and Alex Bregman sitting on the open market, the Mets talked with Scott. It will remain to be seen if the Mets will move forward and eventually agree to a deal with Scott.