Odd Mets trade rumor after signing Juan Soto will make horrible first impression
By Mark Powell
The New York Mets will introduce Juan Soto at a press conference on Thursday, the player they just signed to a massive 15-year, $765 million contract over the weekend. Soto was the prize of this winter's free agency, and Steve Cohen wasn't going to take no for an answer.
As great as Cohen's triumph was with Soto, the Mets must tread lightly. Soto does not own the team, and they are still in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, which ought to buy New York some leeway. The Mets revealed their Soto signing on social media with a series of tweets, including one that featured Soto posing with some prominent players currently on the team – but in past years.
You'll notice that Starling Marte is in two of those photos. Marte is an outfielder for the Mets, albeit an aging one making a little too much money for Cohen's liking. But most importantly, Marte and Soto are good friends. It's impossible to know for sure, but familiarity with the team couldn't have hurt when Soto decided to sign with the Mets. He and Marte have spent a lot of time together, per a 2022 tweet by Maria Torres, as they both train with Jorge Mejia.
Mets could trade Starling Marte, who is one of Juan Soto's best friends on the team
Unfortunately for Soto and Marte, the latter has been shopped at the MLB Winter Meetings by the Mets. New York is even willing to attach some cash to the deal to move Marte, who is due $20 million in 2025.
The 36-year-old has been on a downward trajectory for the last few seasons, and last year he played in just 94 games thanks to injury. Marte can still play a decent corner outfield, and isn't a liability at the plate – he slashed .269/.327/.388 last season for an OPS of .715, which is right around the league average.
Most winters, Marte would be an ideal contract for the Mets to shed in hopes of spending that money elsewhere, like on Sean Manaea or Pete Alonso. This is not most offseasons. Soto and Marte are close, and the former just signed on to be the new face of the franchise.
Is it really worth saving what amounts to pennies on the dollar for Cohen if it'll ruffle some feathers with Soto's camp? It sure would be a classic Mets move.