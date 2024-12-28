Mets tried signing top free agent not named Alex Bregman as Pete Alonso talks stall
By Scott Rogust
The New York Mets landed the big fish of free agency, signing superstar outfielder Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract. While that move alone has made the Mets automatic winners of the offseason, they have made savvy moves, such as retaining Sean Manaea on a three-year, $75 million deal, while also taking gambles on Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas in the starting rotation.
But the Mets faithful are waiting for the team to sign a big bat to put behind Soto in the batting order. The most obvious move would be retaining Pete Alonso, but there is currently "a sizable gap" between both parties. With this in mind, the fanbase is looking towards Alex Bregman, who has been linked to the team throughout the offseason. As it turns out, the Mets had their focus on another top free agent.
According to Newday's Tim Healy, the Mets offered free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez a two-year contract this week. However, Hernandez opted to stay with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a three-year, $66 million deal.
Mets reportedly made offer to Teoscar Hernandez amid Pete Alonso negotiations stalling
Imagine an outfield of Soto, Hernandez, and Brandon Nimmo in Queens in 2025. All Mets fans can do is imagine, since Hernandez decided to remain with the Dodgers to keep the majority of their 2024 World Series-winning roster intact.
Hernandez is coming off of a 2024 season in which he recorded a .272 batting average, a .339 on-base percentage, a .501 slugging percentage, 33 home runs, 84 runs, 99 RBI, and 160 hits in 589 at-bats.
Now what for the Mets? It doesn't appear that the Mets and Alonso are any closer to reaching a deal anytime soon. As for Bregman, he could very well be the next major domino to fall in free agency, especially with Hernandez signing with the Dodgers and Corbin Burnes signing a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks. But there are other teams linked to Bregman, such as the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers, who have Houston Astros ties to the third baseman.
As for Alonso, there are some potential suitors for the first baseman, despite the flurry of destinations flying off the board. New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman mentioned the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Francisco Giants as potential destinations for Alonso, along with the Mets.
The Mets tried to land a slugger to add to their lineup, but fell short. Now, we wait and see what team president David Stearns and owner Steve Cohen have up their sleeves.