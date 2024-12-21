Mets win another deal they’re not involved in as Pete Alonso reunion gets likelier
By Scott Rogust
New York Mets fans are waiting for the next big domino to fall after they signed superstar Juan Soto to a record-breaking $765 million contract. As of this writing, it hasn't happened yet despite some voids on the roster. Perhaps the one move Mets fans are waiting the most for is a new contract with Pete Alonso.
The Mets faithful have held out hope that Alonso would re-sign on a new deal, but it has yet to happen. Given that there were other teams with needs for a first baseman, there was fear that "the Polar Bear" would sign elsewhere. Thus far, it hasn't happened yet.
The Houston Astros signed free agent Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million contract on Friday. On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million contract. Then, later that day, the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired Josh Naylor from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi and a competitive balance Round B draft pick. Oh, and the Guardians reunited with Carlos Santana on a one-year, $12 million contract to replace Naylor.
With all of these moves in the first base market taking place, the Mets look like huge winners. That's because landing spots for Alonso are being taken off the board due to the aforementioned signings and trades. With that, a return to the Mets makes too much sense.
Mets' reunion with Pete Alonso looks even more likely after flurry of first base moves
Not one. Not two. But three first base moves on Saturday alone. None of them were Alonso, who is still seeking a new deal. But with the Astros, Yankees, Diamondbacks, and Guardians off the board, the options for Alonso are dwindling, and quickly.
Last season, Alonso turned down a seven-year, $158 million contract offer from the Mets, instead choosing to explore his options after the 2024 season. Thus far, it hasn't worked out great for Alonso.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that teams are "hesitant" to give Alonso a long-term contract, but say they see "great value in adding him for the next few years." Additionally, an American League executive told SNY that Alonso is "a complicated player."
“He’s in his 30s and is a right-handed first baseman who is good – but probably had his best year already,” the AL executive told SNY. “He’s not a defender and not an athlete, but he has no issue with the spotlight; he hits homers and hits them in big spots. He’s a tough one.”
The Yankees had interest in Alonso and Walker this offseason but opted to go for an "inexpensive" option at first base, which turned out to be Goldschmidt. Signing either of those two players would have resulted in the Yankees giving up draft compensation. The Astros basically abandoned pursuit of re-signing Alex Bregman by signing Walker to a three-year deal. With the Diamondbacks bringing in Naylor while the Guardians replaced him with Santana, where could Alonso end up feasibly.
The Mets may have the full advantage now. They could offer a little more than what Walker earned in terms of an annual salary, with the added bonus of Alonso hitting behind Soto in the lineup.