Mexico vs. USMNT: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction

The USMNT plays Mexico in a friendly this week. Get the latest team news, projected lineups and match predictions.

By Robert Wheeler

Panama v United States
Panama v United States / Logan Riely/USSF/GettyImages
Mauricio Pochettino's era as USMNT head coach got off to a solid start with a 2-0 win over Panama last weekend. Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi both got on the scoresheet for the Stars and Stripes. The USMNT now face rivals Mexico this week in what will be a good test for Pochettino's side.

It will be a very different USMNT against Mexico

Pochettino will have to make changes with U.S. Soccer's announcement that "Marlon Fossey, Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen will return to their clubs ahead of the USMNT's Tuesday friendly in Mexico."

Pulisic got an assist, while Pepi scored against Panama. These players will be a big miss for the USMNT. However, their absence allows other forward players to impress.

Mexico are not the force they once were

Mexico used to be regarded as the dominant force in CONCACAF. However, the USMNT has taken over this mantle. This has been proven in the CONCACAF Nations League, which the Stars and Stripes have won all three editions of. This has included two wins over Mexico in the final of the tournament.

El Tri now has just two players on their roster who are at Premier League clubs. They are Edson Alvarez of West Ham United and Raul Jimenez of Fulham. Javier Aguirre's side drew 2-2 with Valencia last weekend. This was despite Mexico having a two-goal lead.

Team news and predicted lineups

Pulisic's absence could give Haji Wright the opportunity to start against Mexico.

USMNT predicted lineup: Turner, Scally, Ream, McKenzie, A Robinson, Busio, Morris, Musah, Wright, Sargent, Tillman

Alvarez and Jimenez both came on as substitutes against Valencia. However, Mexico will need them to start against the USMNT.

Mexico predicted lineup: Rangel, Sanchez, Orozco, Montes, Gonzalez, Alvarez, Romo, Rodriguez, Vega, Herrera, Jimenez

Historical context and prediction

The USMNT are undefeated in their last seven games against Mexico. El Tri's last win against the Stars and Stripes was back in 2019 in a friendly that Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez scored in.

Pochettino's side will likely have the quality to defeat Mexico this week. It will be difficult without their talisman Pulisic but they should win at least 1-0.

How to watch Mexico vs. the USMNT

The USMNT will take on Mexico at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 15. The match will be televised on TNT, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

