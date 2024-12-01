Miami bowl projections: Where will Hurricanes end up with slim shot at CFP?
Miami put themselves in a very interesting place. They started the day at the ACC’s favorite to get one of the top four seeds in the College Football Playoff. After their loss to Syracuse, they’re going to be lucky to grab one of the 12 seeds.
It will be a frustrating end to a team that was one of the best all season. They did everything they were supposed to do, except the two losses they had. This wasn’t how Miami envisioned this season going and it will leave a bitter taste in their mouth as they most likely won’t have a shot at a national championship.
With their hopes of getting into the CFP quickly slipping away from them, it’s time to take a look at what their new reality is. Here’s where they’re projected to land during bowl season, outside of the CFP.
For more Rivalry Week content, check out FanSided’s Ultimate Guide to College Football Rivalries, an in-depth and interactive look at the deep traditions, rich history, iconic venues and memorable moments of college football’s biggest rivalries.
Where could the Hurricanes end up with a loss to Syracuse shattering their shot at the CFP?
Gator Bowl
According to 247sports, they project Hurricanes could potentially land in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville after their loss to Syracuse. But they aren’t the only ACC team tied to that bowl. As of now, Louisville or Duke is slated to land in the game.
But with Miami being knocked out of the CFP, there’s a chance they could end up in the Gator Bowl. Their projected opponent is Missouri from the SEC. Missouri hasn’t had the year it expected. While hovering around the bottom of the CFP rankings after its embarrassing loss to Texas A&M, they’ve been hanging on by a thread to be ranked.
This game could quite literally feature two CFP rejects.
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Another game with an ACC tie in the Hurricanes can be linked to is the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando. It’s nothing close to what the CFP would be, but it would be an exciting atmosphere nonetheless.
They have a chance to do something very few get to and that’s eat a mascot-sized Pop-Tart if they win the game. I’m sure that’s not enough consolation to absolve being left out the CFP, but it’s worth something, right? According to 247sports, they have them slated to play Iowa State.