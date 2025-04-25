Miami coach’s Cam Ward praise will have Titans fans all aboard the hype train

Finally, after months of speculation and evaluations, Cam Ward is officially a member of the Tennessee Titans.

From zero-star recruit out of high school to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, Ward's path to Tennessee was unconventional. But regardless of how he got to this point, the talented young quarterback is ready to hit the ground running. His former head coach at Miami, Mario Cristobal, attended the festivities in Green Bay, delivering a message that should excite Titans fans about the future.

“[Cam Ward would] rather skip all this and go right to work. … People are going to be really, really happy with what they see out of him.”



Miami head coach Mario Cristobal on what Cam can bring to the NFL 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pFBE3N75uF — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) April 24, 2025

Miami HC Mario Cristobal's Cam Ward praise will have Titans fans war ready

"He would rather skip all this and go right to work," Cristobal said when asked about his discussions with Ward before the latter's big night. "People are going to be really, really happy with what they see out of him."

Cristobal's comments suggest the Titans landed a hard-hat, lunch pail type of player who finds beauty in the journey, not just the destination. Tennessee needs more of that, considering they're far from contention as second-year Brian Callahan tries establishing a culture in the locker room. Having your new franchise centerpiece who can set the tone and inspire those around him is a significant development.

If his lone season under Cristobal at Miami is any indication, the Tennessee faithful have plenty of reason for optimism. The Hurricanes had the country's top scoring offense (43.9 points per game). Moreover, they reached double-digit victories for only the second time since joining the ACC in 2004, showing that the gaudy counting stats translated to wins.

Following a two-year stint at Washington State, Ward saved his best for one final collegiate season with Miami in 2024. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist, setting career highs across the board. His 39 touchdown passes and 4,313 passing yards ranked first and second in the nation, respectively, while boasting an ACC-leading 9.5 yards per attempt.

Résumé and talent aside, Cristobal's comments highlight Ward's charisma and work ethic. His dedication to the grind is apparent, and the Titans ostensibly aren't the only team that recognizes this. The New York Giants reportedly aggressively attempt to move up for him, offering Tennessee the No. 3 overall selection, their 2026 first-rounder and 'other picks.'