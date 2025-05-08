Miami Dolphins' draft steal already pushing for bigger role than fans expect

The Miami Dolphins went full send this spring filling out their defensive back room, specifically the safety position. They needed major reinforcements after losing veteran Jordan Poyer and star safety Jevon Holland. So they turned to the draft for a depth piece in Maryland’s Dante Trader Jr.

But Trader, a fifth-round pick, could ultimately end up being more than just a depth piece. He has a shot to make an impact in Miami’s secondary immediately. The Dolphins added Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis this offseason as probable starters.

Melifonwu didn’t return to Detroit after injuries hampered his 2024 season. He played in just three games. It was a let down for a Lions defense that was one of the best in the NFL. His 2023 season set the tone for what 2024 could have been. He had 33 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in his breakout season.

He has a chance to re-establish his form with a new team and fill in a massive need. But if he is again held back by injuries, that could open the door for Trader to make an impact as a rookie.

Dante Trader Jr.’s two-sport stardom prepares him for challenge of NFL success

In pre-draft scouting reports, the big thing Trader was applauded for was his versatility. He’s athletic enough to help out in the run game, while being a good enough coverage safety to make an impact in the passing game too. He’s the perfect replacement for Holland.

Trader was a fifth-round selection so he might not possess an elite skill set, but Bleacher Report predicts he’ll end up becoming an NFL starter at some point in his career. For his sake and even the Dolphins, that could be this year.

He originally committed to Maryland as one of the top lacrosse players in the country. When a football scholarship came about, he jumped at the opportunity. He made the most of it at Maryland. Since 2022, he had at least 53 tackles with a career high 62 in 2022. He also had five career interceptions.

Trader might just be the gem the Dolphins need as they move past the Holland era in the secondary. Melifonwu is the projected starter, assuming he’s healthy. NFL.com isn’t as high on Trader, saying he’ll be an average backup or special teams player at best.

Melifonwu’s injury history could open the perfect opportunity to turn him into an NFL star.