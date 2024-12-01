Miami put SMU into the College Football Playoff danger zone because of Syracuse loss
By John Buhler
Heading into conference championship weekend in college football, the College Football Playoff field is rounding into form. Right now, I can safely say that at least more than half the field is already locked in. It would be hard to see teams like Oregon, Penn State, Indiana, Notre Dame, Georgia, Texas and Tennessee not make it in. However, were does all of that leave a quality one-loss team like an SMU?
The Mustangs finished the regular season at 11-1 (8-0). Their only loss was to a two-loss BYU team very early in the season by one score. This was before Rhett Lashlee made a change at quarterback. While SMU does not have a signature win on their resume, they did go undefeated in conference play. With it being their first year in the ACC, that is incredibly impressive. However, it may not be enough...
That is because if they lose to three-loss Clemson in the ACC Championship Game, SMU might be on the outside looking in as the ACC runner-up. Had it been Miami playing the Mustangs in Charlotte, both teams would probably be getting in. Unfortunately, Mario Cristobal's inherent stupidity reared its ugly head at the worst possible time vs. Syracuse on Saturday night. Now, SMU has to beat Clemson.
SMU was always going to be a borderline playoff candidate, but Miami really screwed them over here.
SMU has to deal with Miami messing up when it comes to playoff position
Heading into the ACC Championship, I would have SMU ranked No. 8 overall on my ballot and seeded No. 3 in my playoff bracket. One would think that should be enough. For the record, I do not have the Ponies ranked ahead of Ohio State. They are ahead of Indiana and Boise State. My thought is if the Selection Committee has the Ponies ranked No. 7 or higher, then SMU should feel safer going in.
Right now, Clemson is the greatest agent of chaos left in college football. If the Tigers were to beat the Mustangs, it would be the epitome of bid stealing. That is not the chase for whoever wins the Big 12 between Arizona State and Iowa State, as well as whoever wins the Mountain West between Boise State and UNLV. Those four teams are essentially vying for the last remaining automatic qualifiers.
Should Clemson win, that bodes very well for teams who beat them head-to-head like Georgia and South Carolina. SMU would fall back in the final rankings. The question is if the ACC would get a second team in. Right this instant, I would have a very hard time keeping a three-loss South Carolina team out if that were to happen. It would be very close, but I think the Gamecocks would be getting in.
But to tie a bow on all of this, I hope the Selection Committee does right by SMU and cross Miami off.