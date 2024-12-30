Micah Parsons provides brain-breaking analysis about Cowboys' blowout loss to Eagles
By Kinnu Singh
The Dallas Cowboys fell to a 7-9 record after suffering a 41-7 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. After three consecutive 12-win seasons, the Cowboys are set to miss the playoffs entirely, which will extend their championship drought to 29 years.
But you could easily say the Cowboys are on their way to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. You’d just have to take a few things away first. Take away their nine losses and their league-worst rankings in fumbles lost (14), rushing touchdowns scored (5) and rushing touchdowns surrendered (24). Then, take away the scoreboard, which reveals the Cowboys’ defense has surrendered 445 points, second-most this season.
Unfortunately, that’s not how the NFL — or the world — works, but that didn’t stop Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons from attempting to downplay being trounced by Philadelphia.
Micah Parsons thinks Cowboys played well in blowout loss to Eagles
During a locker room interview after the game, Parsons attempted to convince reporters that the defense played pretty well despite the 34-point differential on the scoreboard.
“They had two big runs and three good deep shots,” Parsons said. “Other than that, we made them earn it. If you take away the scoreboard, it was about five plays that decided this game. You hate to say that because it’s a lot of football, but the two deep shots to DeVonta Smith, and the one to A.J. Brown. And also, DeVonta on that slant.”
After initially mentioning three “good deep shots,” Parsons ended up giving examples of four big passing plays. Regardless, most teams struggle to get one or two big plays in a single game, so allowing a half-dozen explosive plays is not something to be proud about.
An injury to backup quarterback Kenny Pickett forced Philadelphia to turn to third-string quarterback Tanner McKee, but that didn’t stop them from taking advantage of Dallas’ defense. Both quarterbacks combined for 10.3 yards per pass attempt as the Eagles scored on six consecutive drives before taking their foot off the gas.
“But for the most part, we’re making them earn it — three yards, two yards, fourth-and-1… which is good football when you’re playing a team like the Eagles,” Parsons said. “But the other side is that when you play [against] those big teams, big plays [are] going to happen. A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith are some of the best guys in the league, they’re going to make a big play, but you’ve got to limit that big-play margin.”
It’s not just about how many explosive plays Dallas allowed, but when. Dallas was trailing by just 10 points near the end of the first half, which was somewhat manageable. Then, the Cowboys allowed a four-play, 65-yard touchdown drive with just 36 seconds remaining in the first half.
McKee only threw four passes, and two of them went for touchdowns. Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith scored on a 22-yard touchdown from Pickett in the second quarter and took a short pass from McKee to the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He nearly had a third touchdown, but he was ruled short of the goal line with a 49-yard reception in the final seconds of the second quarter. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had a 7-yard touchdown nullified due to holding penalty, but McKee found him for a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Eagles running back Saquon Barkley gashed Dallas for 167 rushing yards on 31 carries. He had four carries of 10-plus rushing yards, including two 23-yard carries. Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. He needs just 101 rushing yards to break Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record, which has stood since the 1984 season.
The Eagles’ victory secured a season sweep over Dallas for the first time in 13 years. More importantly, they clinched the 2024 NFC East division title.