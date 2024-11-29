Micah Parsons boasts about Cowboys' playoff chances after beating lowly Giants
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys have turned the corner, thanks in part to some wins over their NFC East foes. Last week, the Cowboys won a thriller over the Washington Commanders, highlighted by KaVontae Turpin's electric kick return touchdown. Next up for the Cowboys were the lowly New York Giants, who had just two wins on the year.
On Thanksgiving, the Cowboys defeated the Giants 27-20. While Dallas' defense, led by Micah Parsons, put all kinds of pressure on New York's offensive line and starting quarterback Drew Lock, their offense did hold them back a bit. Plus, the Giants pulled within seven points in the closing minutes of regulaton.
A win is a win in the mind of Parsons, who declared after the game that the Cowboys will be making a run to the playoffs, despite their 5-7 record.
“Everybody’s been counting us out,” Parsons said, h/t ProFootballTalk. “I believe we’re going to turn it around and make a run...There’s been a lot of trash talk out there, talking about what difference can we make? I’m telling y’all right now, we’re coming.”
Micah Parsons declare Cowboys can make playoff run after beating two-win Giants
Yes, the Cowboys beat a team that is destined to clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but you take any win that you can get, especially when trying to crawl out of the bottom of the NFC standings.
Parsons mentioned that the Cowboys will be getting players back from injury soon, such as DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs. But would these players help them overcome their deficiencies on offense, particularly at quarterback with Dak Prescott done for the year?
Let's take a look at the Cowboys' remaining schedule:
Week
Opponent
14
vs. Cincinnati Bengals
15
at Carolina Panthers
16
vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17
at Philadelphia Eagles
18
vs. Washington Commanders
The Cowboys will play three playoff contenders in three consecutive weeks to end their season in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Washington Commanders. That's not an easy stretch of games. They would need the offense to really start clicking with Cooper Rush starting under center, and fast.
The Cincinnati Bengals may be far out of the playoff picture, but quarterback Joe Burrow has been putting up NFL MVP numbers. So, they could play spoiler down the stretch. As for the Carolina Panthers, they have been playing inspired football with quarterback Bryce Young playing much better since returning from his benching.
Even with a tough slate, Parsons is expressing confidence in his team's abilities to run the gauntlet and make it into the playoffs. We'll see if that will be the case, or if Parsons will provide more fuel for his critics.