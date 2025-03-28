Micah Parsons calls out DeMarcus Lawrence over criticism on commitment to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys may not have won much recently, but there is never a dull moment with this team both on and off the field. The ongoing spat involving DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons is just the latest example.

It all started when Lawrence left Dallas this offseason and signed with the Seattle Seahawks on a three-year, $32.5 million contract. He used an interview with a Seahawks reporter as an excuse to immediately trash his former organization.

"Dallas is my home. Made my home there," Lawrence said. "My family lives there. I'm forever gonna be there. I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there. So, yeah, we here."

Oh boy. Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons are beefing online: pic.twitter.com/PobQLc5c2M — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 14, 2025

Parsons did not take his comments well and fired back on X, "This is what rejection and envy look like! This some clown s---!". Lawrence followed up even further by accusing Parsons of spending too much time online, saying he should've should focused on winning instead or he would not have left.

It seemed like that was where things would end, at least until the two got a chance to settle things on the field. But there's still plenty of offseason left to go, and apparently this beef is just getting started.

The feud between Lawrence and Parsons underscores a problem inside the Cowboys organization

Last year, Parsons partnered with Bleacher Report to host his podcast, "The Edge with Micah Parsons," and also added the title of President of B/R Gridiron. What is lost in the Lawrence-Parsons fued is that another Cowboy player, safety Amani Hooker, also ripped Parsons' podcast venture.

Is it jealousy, or an organizational issue in which Jerry Jones makes an exception for certain star players like Parsons? According to Cowboys insider Bobby Belt from 105.3 The Fan, the feud between Lawrence and Parsons has been bubbling since their loss to the Green Bay Packers in January 2024.

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence Have Beef (and have for a while):https://t.co/gf7hbnX69n — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) March 14, 2025

Since their last Super Bowl victory 29 years ago, the furthest the team has advanced is the NFC Divisional Round. The Cowboys' failure in the playoffs has wasted the primes of Tony Romo, Dez Bryant, Jason Witten, Ezekiel Elliott, Zack Martin, Dak Prescott and countless other big-name stars. Understandably, Lawrence has the right to feel frustrated, as he shared a locker room with many of them at some point during their careers.

With new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and DC Matt Eberflus, Parsons is expected to assume a greater leadership role inside the organization while negotiating a contract extension to stay long-term. All of this should not stop him from continuing with his podcast and other media ventures with Bleacher Report, though he will be scrutinized more than ever as he becomes the face of the franchise.

Can Parsons change the perception of both he and the Cowboys moving forward by leading them to the Super Bowl, or will Lawrence have the last laugh that leaving Dallas was the right decision? It is safe to say the feud between them is far from over.