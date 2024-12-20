Micah Parsons contract claims would leave Jerry Jones, Cowboys with no excuses
One of the biggest obstacles Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys face moving forward is how to balance a top-heavy roster that will only get more so with Micah Parsons. The star edge rusher and former first-round pick will enter the final year of his rookie contract in the 2025 season. An extension is likely and, in some estimations, it's just a formality before he gets locked into a deal long-term.
Given the prodigious talent of Parsons, who almost immediately emerged as one of the NFL's best edge rushers upon his arrival, his first new deal with the Cowboys has long been expected to reset the market at the position. Most have projected that he'll far exceed the $34 million in AAV that the San Francisco 49ers have Nick Bosa on the books for, perhaps reaching $40 million in that capacity.
Parsons, however, might have other plans.
The Cowboys star has not only recently iterated that he doesn't want to draw out extension talks because he wants to be with his team this offseason, but he also has expressed that the total value isn't all that important to him. In fact, he outright told the media, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, that he doesn't need $40 million per season to get a deal signed.
Micah Parsons contract demands will put ball in Jerry Jones' court
More important from that conversation, though, was the apparent pressure that Parsons seems willing to put on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys front office. While Jerry and his son, Stephen Jones, have already tried to express that the franchise will be inactive as they heavily alluded to the proverbial burden a new contract for Parsons could put on their financial situation, the edge rusher is seemingly willing to help with that.
Parsons told the media that being the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL doesn't matter to him and, in fact, having a better and more complete roster that can compete for a Super Bowl is the more enticing option for him:
"It would be nice to be surrounded by good players. Players that will help me win championships, I’ll say that. To me, having $40 million and being chipped every play and slid into three, four people, that doesn’t sound too fun to me. So, to me, it’s about keeping people that can make a difference and obviously we’re going to get Sam [Williams] back, some players back. We’ll see how it breaks down, but I want to keep as many guys as possible. They will make the cap work, I don’t know."
That message puts the ball completely in the Jones family's court and in a spot where they no longer have excuses. If a star player and someone who only wants enough money to have a house at Lake Tahoe (or somewhere similar) by his own admission is willing to take that kind of paycut from what he realistically could be paid with an extension, there is no excuse to not be more aggressive in free agency or in the acquisition business at large.
What's frustrating for Cowboys fans is that Parsons' selflessness in the interest of improving the entire roster and not being as concerningly top heavy with himself, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb all being paid lucrative new contracts doesn't guarantee anything from Jones. The fact that the front office is already posturing to be quiet in the offseason feels brutally par for the course these days in Dallas.
Having said that, Parsons' admission about what he wants in a contract will take away any grace — even if there was very little to begin with when it comes to the Joneses — that could be showed to the Cowboys brass this offseason. He's willing to give them the necessary flexibility to get better. Now it's up to the Jones family to take him up on that. And if they don't, then they should rightfully be skewered in the public discourse.