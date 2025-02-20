Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys are sifting through the logistics of a presumably lucrative long-term contract extension. As of this writing, concern levels over whether a deal will eventually get done are ostensibly low to non-existent.

However, the Cowboys are currently projected to be over the cap for 2025, which complicates matters. The Dallas front office must clear its books to make way for what figures to be a colossal payday for Parsons. So, unfortunately, retaining the superstar edge rusher won't come without sacrifices.

Subsequently, one notable contributor has already emerged as a potential cut candidate: Veteran offensive tackle Terence Steele.

Micah Parsons extension sounds like it will make Cowboys offseason even harder

For The Win's Christian D'Andrea suggests the "boatload" of funds Dallas needs to reward Parsons with a well-deserved raise could result in Steele's release. Despite being a formidable cog along the Cowboys' blocking unit, the rising sixth-year pro's $18.125 million cap hit for next season makes him expendable.

Parting ways with Steele would save the Cowboys $14 million against the cap, D'Andrea notes. Albeit a crushing blow to the team's ability to protect quarterback Dak Prescott, Parsons may leave them no choice. You must give to get, especially in the NFL, and the Cowboys must brace for learning that the hard way.

Steele signed a five-year, $86.8 million extension with the Cowboys at the buzzer of the 2023 offseason and has appeared in every game since. Pro Football Focus (PFF) has graded him as an above-average tackle, buoyed by a high-end run-blocking score. His presence was vital to tailback Rico Dowdle's second-half breakout this past season.

Performing at a respectable level and signed through 2028, Steele hasn't necessarily done anything to merit the Cowboys cutting ties with him. Plus, at 28 years old, he's firmly in the prime of his career. Nonetheless, Dallas' financial constraints amid trying to lock down Parsons make this an unfortunately realistic possibility.

Between Steele's suddenly murky future and future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin's retirement, the Cowboys might have multiple holes up front. Yet, Parson's looming megadeal will only make it more challenging to plug those gaps.