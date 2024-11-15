Micah Parsons setting himself, Cowboys up for ultimate Thanksgiving embarrassment
By Quinn Everts
Talking talking an opponent is not a new phenomenon in the NFL; players have been lobbing insults at each other for as long as football has existed. Some guys are better trash-talkers than others, and I can't decide if Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is an elite trash-talker or a horrible one.
During the Thursday Night Football game between Philadelphia and Washington, Parsons was thinking about... the Giants, for some reason. He tweeted in shock that "Daniel jones was paid over saquon!" This was in response to Saquon Barkley's stunning two-touchdown performance which vaulted the Eagles to a win.
Talking trash about a team that's not even playing is funny, so Parsons gets some props for that. But he also loves to act like his Cowboys occupy a completely different realm and universe from the Giants, and that Dallas is totally removed from the squalor that their fellow NFC East team exists in.
But that's not true! New York is 2-8, losers of five straight games. Dallas is 3-6, losers of four straight games. These teams are both bad, lightyears away from both Philadelphia and Washington, who we watched play on TNF.
Of course, we're always told not to "punch down" when talking about others, so maybe Parsons is just taking a shot at a player and team that he believes are on his level — but that doesn't feel likely. It feels like Parsons is trying to make fun of the "little guy," except... his team is also the little guy in the NFC East.
The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will throw down on Thanksgiving
Calling out the Giants quarterback by name could come back to bite Parsons in approximately one week, when the Cowboys play New York on Thanksgiving day.
If anything, the Parsons versus Jones storyline gives this game at least one interesting storyline, which is great because it's definitely missing anything intriguing on the actual football front.
In their first meeting, Dallas snuck by New York, 20-15. Daniel Jones threw 281 yards to Dak Prescott's 221. No one tell Micah Parsons.