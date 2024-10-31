Michael Pittman Jr. provides encouraging message to Anthony Richardson after benching
By Lior Lampert
Anthony Richardson's public benching has unsurprisingly stirred up plenty of controversy. Moreover, it has visibly weighed on the Indianapolis Colts locker room, especially since the decision ostensibly surprised many players, including wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
Pittman – a team captain – told reporters he initially discovered the news on social media before getting confirmation from a Colts front office member. Perhaps nothing speaks better to the suddenness and internal dysfunction surrounding Richardson's demotion than this.
But amid the chaotic and dubious situation, Pittman took to Instagram to let everyone know he stands by and still believes in Richardson:
"Trust the process," Pittman stated (h/t Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team). "We [are] goin' [to] spin back better."
Positive reinforcement is crucial for a young quarterback at a time like this, and Pittman understands that if his message to Richardson is any indication. The veteran receiver supporting his teammate during a low point of his brief NFL career highlights why he's a respected leader within the organization.
Many are debating whether the Colts pivoting to 39-year-old Joe Flacco as their starting signal-caller in favor of Richardson was the right move. Meanwhile, Pittman openly tells the latter that this is merely a blip on the radar and that together, they will prevail and overcome this setback. It's a testament to the bond formed on the gridiron and the often-overlooked emotional aspect of football.
We often fail to acknowledge that choices like this can impact a player's livelihood. After only 10 starts in the league, Richarson gets relegated to riding the pine. Once considered the face of the franchise in Indy, his future beyond 2024 is suddenly in question. So, it's refreshing to see Pittman take an amiable approach to the complex and contentious matter.
Flacco will start for the Colts in Week 9 when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football. Furthermore, Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen made it crystal clear the 17-year pro will remain under center for the foreseeable future. Regardless, Pittman's faith in Richardson isn't wavering.