Michael Pittman plans to play through injury that was supposed to put him on IR
By Lior Lampert
What is going on with Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.? After reportedly being a candidate for injured reserve because of a back issue, he's suddenly on track to suit up in Week 6.
Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Pittman has elected to try playing through the "nagging" back ailment.
The very bizarre development puts Pittman in a position to take the field for Indy's upcoming divisional clash with the Tennessee Titans. He's listed as questionable on the team's official injury report, though intel from Schultz indicates him being available.
The positive talk continued through Saturday night.
Pittman was on the verge of being sidelined for multiple weeks because of the mentioned lumbar malady. So, it's fair to question his effectiveness (or lack thereof) versus the Titans. Nonetheless, the Colts will be happy to have him in the mix, so long as the veteran receiver isn't in harm's way.
After missing the Indianapolis' first two practices to kick off their Week 6 prep, Pittman was a full participant during Friday's session. His abrupt ramp-up suggests the problem may not be as devastating as originally feared. Regardless, Colts Nation should operate with cautious optimism rather than expecting the 2020 second-rounder to be at full strength.
Fellow Colts wideout Josh Downs is also questionable for their showdown with the Titans as he battles a toe injury. Perhaps Pittman feels he should expedite his recovery because of this, but that doesn't necessarily quell any concerns fans may have about potential in-game setbacks.
Leading the Colts in receptions (22), Pittman's presence is a welcome addition for quarterback Anthony Richardson, who's set to return from a one-game absence. The former has been the primary pass-catcher in Indianapolis since becoming a full-time starter in 2021, leading them in targets annually since.
Whatever the case, Pittman's situation bears monitoring. But for the time being, he seemingly avoided the worst-case scenario. It appears the back issue is more about pain management than anything.