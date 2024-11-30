Michigan bowl projections: Where Wolverines are going after upsetting Ohio State
The Michigan Wolverines may not be in line to defend their national title, but capping off the regular season with an upset victory over Ohio State makes up for it.
On Saturday, Sherrone Moore got his second rivalry victory over the Buckeyes as a head coach and first without the interim tag.
The Wolverines were already bowl eligible coming in. However, improving to 7-5 with a marquee upset does have a chance to improve their standing during the bowl selection process.
So where will Michigan land when bowl season begins?
Michigan bowl projections: Wolverines could dance into Reliaquest Bowl or Music City Bowl
A variety of bowl projections going into rivalry weekend put the Wolverines in bowls like the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa, the Music City Bowl in Nashville and the Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.
The Big Ten bowl selection process gives priority to the bowls in that order. Since Illinois is expected to end up in the Citrus Bowl, the best bowl Michigan could land in is the Reliaquest. They would need to pick the Wolverines over an option like Iowa. Given the brand power Michigan carries, that could happen.
Michigan is no stranger to the Reliaquest Bowl, fans may not realize it though. The Wolverines have appeared in the game six times going 3-3 when it was the Outback Bowl and Hall of Fame Bowl.
Alternatively, the Music City Bowl could come in and scoop up Michigan if the Reliaquest passes. Big Blue have never gone bowling in Nashville, so that could be a fun new experience for the Wolverines and a welcome new program for the bowl.
In the the unlikely event those two bowls pass on Michigan, the Pinstripe Bowl makes a lot of sense. The Duke's Mayo Bowl is also lurking.
We won't know exactly which bowl Michigan will play in until Selection Sunday, Dec. 8, the day after conference championships are decided.