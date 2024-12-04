Michigan fans dunk on Ryan Day for second time this week after recruiting fail
By Mark Powell
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the best teams in college football. They will make the Playoff, even though they won't play in the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis thanks to an embarrassing loss to rival Michigan last Saturday.
Michigan had no business winning in Columbus, but that's how this rivalry goes. Head games are everything, and the Wolverines have now won four straight games over the Buckeyes, including two without Jim Harbaugh. They won Saturday without any sort of sign-stealing scandal hanging over their heads.
In the aftermath of that loss, Michigan tried to plant a flag on the Ohio Stadium field. By now, you know what happened. Michigan and Ohio State players brawled at midfield, and the cops even got involved, pepper-spraying players, media and coaches. It wasn't a pretty sight, and frankly unnecessary.
Ryan Day's struggles carry over to the recruiting cycle for Ohio State
But the chaos spilled over into this week. The recruiting cycle is coming to a close, and while the transfer portal has stolen some of the importance of National Signing Day, there are some truly elite players in the 2025 class. One of those is No. 1 cornerback Na’eem Offord. Offord was committed to Ohio State, but flipped to Big Ten rival Oregon at the last minute. The loss of Offord means Ohio State no longer has the best recruiting class in the country, per 247sports. In fact, the Buckeyes are fringe top-five.
As one would imagine, Michigan fans had a lot of fun at Day's expense.
There were plenty more where those came from.
Day will remain at Ohio State, especially if they win a playoff game. Losing to Michigan once, let alone four straight times, will always add some fire to Day's hot seat. He built a productive foundation, and it should remain in place despite losing the likes of Offord to Oregon.
Of course, dealing with OSU fans is another story. I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy.