5 transfer QBs Michigan should pursue to keep the seat warm for Bryce Underwood
By Austen Bundy
The Michigan Wolverines made gigantic waves in college football recruiting when it landed top quarterback prospect Bryce Underwood on Nov. 21.
Underwood now becomes the most anticipated passer to watch when the 2025 season comes around but according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and John Talty, Michigan isn't going to rely on him from the jump.
The team's plan, per their report, is to still go shopping in the transfer portal for a veteran to compete with Underwood for the starting spot next year or at the very least back him up as a mentor figure to learn from.
So, who should that be? Let's take a look at some potential portal options the Wolverines should be lobbying to come to Ann Arbor.
5. Mikey Keene, Fresno State
Keene joined Fresno State in 2022 and helped head coach Jeff Tedford turn to program into a competitive destination in the Mountain West Conference. His 2024 didn't go to plan, finishing at 6-6, but Keene would offer a solid arm for a Michigan team that was desperate for consistency under center. Keene announced Tuesday he would be entering the portal and Ann Arbor would be an ideal landing spot.
Keene has one year of eligibility left which is an ideal situation for a stop-gap quarterback looking for one last hurrah before potentially jumping to the pros. His 8,245 career passing yards and 65 touchdowns would be a welcome addition to Michigan's quarterback room, especially considering Davis Warren couldn't complete the storybook ending to his career in his senior year (unless you count beating Ohio State in Columbus as the perfect ending).
4. Miller Moss, USC
Now heading into his senior year, Moss will be a highly coveted talent with likely a multitude of suitors lining up to bring him in. Michigan will be one of them considering how Moss dropped 283 yards and three touchdowns on its defense this season even in a loss.
Staying in the Big Ten would be ideal for Moss as well. He would continue to compete at the highest level in the sport and at a program that could offer more exposure for his potential professional career. Moss is reportedly considering Michigan among others as transfer options, but the Wolverines offer his best opportunity at competing for a conference title and staying relevant on the national stage.
3. Kaidon Salter, Liberty
Salter would be an under-the-radar choice for Michigan to bring in, likely in a scenario where it can't get Moss or Keene. But he wouldn't be a downgrade in the stop-gap option under center. In fact, Salter's mobility would bring a whole new dimension to the Michigan offense that this season's Alex Orji just couldn't seem to get going.
Now going into his senior year, his pro prospects will rely on finding a nationally recognized program that will offer him the best chance to compete and impress. Michigan would be that opportunity, especially with so many eyes already on Underwood's arrival. The only downside would be potentially the Arch Manning effect. How many would be rooting for him to fail in Ann Arbor only to expedite Underwood's debut?
2. Matthew Sluka, UNLV
Probably the most controversial transfer quarterback in the portal, Sluka left Las Vegas after an NIL dispute got ugly. He still has one year of eligibility left because he departed the program after just three games, two short of the five-game threshold that would've burned his redshirt year.
Sluka is very talented, his 6,214 career passing yards and 65 touchdowns say as much despite most coming at the FCS level with Holy Cross. Michigan is no stranger to controversy, in fact, it seems to embrace it at times. Bringing in Sluka for just a single season to compete with Underwood would at the very least be a worthy insurance plan in the event the freshman star gets injured or just isn't ready for the spotlight yet.
1. Thomas Castellanos, Boston College
Castellanos was one of the most welcome surprises in college football this season, leading Boston College to a hot start before tempering off around the middle of the year. His 1,366 passing yards and 18 touchdowns aren't phenomenal numbers for a single season but, again, Michigan is looking for a stop-gap. He's extremely serviceable under center and overall seems like a nice guy who would mentor Underwood nicely.
Going into his senior year, moving from an ACC program that surprised folks to a Big Ten stalwart in need of a boost at quarterback would be a huge jump for Castellanos. If head coach Sherrone Moore sees enough in him to actually warrant his presence in Ann Arbor, then there's got to be more than meets the eye and fans should be excited to see it unfold on the gridiron.