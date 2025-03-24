The NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal is officially open, giving student-athletes the chance to explore new opportunities — and it’s already making headlines.

Justin Pippen, son of NBA legend and six-time champion Scottie Pippen, has officially entered the transfer portal, opting to explore his college career outside of Michigan.

The move comes despite Michigan’s ongoing NCAA tournament run, with the fifth-seeded Wolverines set to face top-seeded Auburn on March 28.

Justin Pippen had a limited Role at Michigan

Pippen, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard, saw limited action during the regular season, averaging 1.6 points on 27.3 percent shooting from the field and 26.7 percent from three across 28 games. His playing time was scarce, with one of his best performances coming on Dec. 22, 2024, when he scored a season-high 10 points and four rebounds in 19 minutes.

Despite being part of a team still in the hunt for a national championship, Pippen has yet to appear in any of Michigan’s NCAA tournament games. His decision to enter the portal suggests he’s looking for a fresh start where he can carve out a larger role.

The transfer portal’s growing impact

The transfer portal has become a major storyline in college basketball, especially during March Madness. Whether it’s a star player looking for a change or a reserve seeking more playing time, the portal offers a fresh start — one that Pippen may see as essential for his development.

Arkansas head coach John Calipari recently commented on the challenges the portal presents, especially as teams balance tournament play with roster uncertainty.

John Calipari finding out that the transfer portal opens on Monday, just as he begins practice for the Sweet 16…#Insanity pic.twitter.com/DNw3NxjqWv — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 23, 2025

“Welcome to my world," Calipari said. "So Monday we're really preparing for a game, and we're having individual meetings about, 'Are you coming back?’”

With Michigan ranked 32nd in recruiting classes, the Wolverines could face difficulties replacing outgoing players — even those like Pippen, who had a limited role but still represented future potential.

For now, Pippen’s next move remains uncertain, but a change of scenery may provide the boost he’s looking for as he continues his college career.