Michigan Man hires Ohio State coordinator as NFL script takes a turn for the weird
The Las Vegas Raiders have their new offensive coordinator. On Sunday, Adam Schefter and Pete Thamel reported that Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is taking the same position on Pete Carroll's staff.
That means Michigan Man Tom Brady had a hand in tapping a newly-minted Buckeye to run the offense in the desert. Granted, college rivalries were never going to get in the way of a hire that could help the Raiders contend.
Kelly is fresh off a national title with Ohio State in his first season working for Ryan Day. Instead of running it back with the Buckeyes, he's heading back to the NFL (where it seemed he wanted to be all along).
If anything, Brady did Michigan a favor by taking the Buckeyes offensive coordinator away. Day now has to replace his QB and his OC while Brady's Raiders will benefit from a seasoned vet
Chip Kelly and Pete Carroll join forces after facing off in college and NFL
Kelly will be a somewhat familiar figure to Carroll, who faced his offenses at Oregon when he was the OC in Eugene. When Kelly took over as the Ducks' head coach in 2009, he bested Carroll's Trojans.
Carroll got revenge in the NFL. He beat Kelly's Eagles in 2014 and his 49ers twice in 2016 as head coach of the Seahawks.
Now the two are working together to revive the Raiders.
Kelly might not have been a great head coach, but he's a quality offensive coordinator. The job with the Raiders might be his biggest challenge yet though.
In Columbus, Kelly inherited a slew of uber-talented wide receivers and a transfer quarterback in Will Howard who was capable of leading a championship drive. In Las Vegas, the question of who will quarterback the team looms large. That's Kelly's first order of business.