Michigan's QB options dwindle even further after medical retirement
By Austen Bundy
Michigan's season was already at an unfortunate juncture, sitting at 5-3 and well outside the Big Ten title race, let alone defending its national title.
Things have gone from bad to worse, however, with the program losing one of its passing options after eight games.
Quarterback Jack Tuttle retired from football Monday, Reuters reported. The sixth-year passer said in a post on X that he "didn't fully recover" from an off-season procedure in his throwing arm and also sustained his fifth career concussion.
Tuttle spent four seasons at Indiana before transferring to Michigan. He only appeared in two games this season, however, completing 30 of 50 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and two picks.
Tuttle added at the end of his retirement announcement that he will be pursuing a coaching career, an admirable choice given the disappointing circumstances.
Jack Tuttle's sudden departure is salt in Michigan's wounds
Tuttle, a cancer survivor, was a feel-good story for the team to rally around but his performances weren't enough to buoy the program to sustained success this season.
The Wolverines must now depend solely on Alex Orji and Davis Warren for the remainder of the year. Warren notably earned the starting role back in Week 9, leading the team to a 24-17 win over in-state rivals Michigan State.
With no real postseason aspirations left to play for (besides a lower bowl game), head coach Sherrone Moore will have to keep experimenting and developing his options in preparation for next year. However, in reality, Orji and Warren likely won't be around if there are viable replacements in the transfer portal.
Another disappointing chapter to Michigan's season following its national championship journey last year, but still something for the program to reflect on. And in all honesty, props to Tuttle for prioritizing his health over clearly fizzling football dreams.