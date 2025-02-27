Dramatic Michigan State halfcourt buzzer beater was perfect teaser for March Madness

It's not even March Madness and college basketball is already delivering electric buzzer beaters. On Wednesday, No. 8 Michigan State's Tre Holloman saved his team from an upset by rattling in a halfcourt game-winner at the death against No. 16 Maryland.

It truly looked as though Michigan State had blown it. A critical turnover in the final minute allowed Maryland to tie things up at 55. A missed attempt on the other end put the ball in the Terrapins' hands with the chance to end it.

But Ja'Kobi Gillespie let his shot fly a second or two too early. Holloman snagged the rebound, dribbled to halfcourt and heaved a Hail Mary. It met rim in the most satisfying way, unless you're a Maryland fan of course.

The shot silenced a stunned XFINITY Center and could have a massive impact on the Big Ten title race.

"Lucky shot" saved Michigan State from costly upset

MSU head coach Tom Izzo even admitted in the postgame interview that it was a "lucky shot." He also argued that his team deserved to win, so it was fair luck in the end.

The Spartans were led by Jase Richardson's 15 points and eight rebounds. However, they shot just 33.8 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc. Defense went both ways, of course. MSU held Maryland to 31.3 percent from the field and 20 percent from distance.

It's Feb. 26, but college basketball didn't need to wait until March to give us the sweetest taste of what's to come when the NCAA Tournament gets underway.

During the Big Dance, we'll all be hoping to see the underdog be on the right side of one of those dramatic shots. For now, I'll take an upset bid denied if it comes with that kind of flair.

Michigan fans might disagree considering the cost of that shot. The Spartans are perched atop the Big Ten standings because that ball made it through the hoop. They're half a game ahead of the rival Wolverines.