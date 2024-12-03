Michigan is already tied to the most obvious and ideal transfer quarterback for them
By John Buhler
If you can't beat them, join them, I suppose. That would be the case if former USC Trojans starting quarterback Miller Moss ended of transferring to the Michigan Wolverines. The Trojans fell to the Wolverines in Ann Arbor in the latter part of the first month of the season. Neither team had the year they were expecting to have. However, one team is starting to trend up while the other is backsliding.
Michigan finished the season with a 7-5 record, thanks in large part to winning a low-scoring rock fight over their bitter rival who they have owned for an olympiad now in the Ohio State Buckeyes. This win took some major pressure off first-year head coach Sherrone Moore. He may favor the offensive side of the ball, but it was defense and a ground-control offense that won Michigan all of its games.
Moss emerged as the Trojans last year during bowl season once 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after two years in Los Angeles. At times, Moss played well for USC. Unfortunately, poor coaching and in-game execution contributed to him being benched in favor of former UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava, who at one time, did have a one-day pitstop at Georgia.
On3's Pete Nakos reported that Moss is in the transfer portal looking for another team to play for.
Besides Michigan, Moss has been tied to Auburn, Iowa and Louisville, all of whom need quarterbacks.
Miller Moss might be the ideal transfer portal quarterback for Michigan
What I like the most about Moss' game possibly coming over to Michigan is that it would be a close facsimile to what the Wolverines had in J.J. McCarthy. He can move around a little bit, but he throws the ball with great touch and anticipation down the field. This is what had NFL talent evaluators raving about McCarthy, although I cannot say that he is going to tap into all of his potential at the next level.
If Michigan can have a quarterback who is as competent as what even Cade McNamara was at times a few years ago, the Wolverines can get back into the Big Ten title picture. Right now, the Wolverines have a run-only option in Alex Orji and Davis Warren, whose lack of athleticism and arm strength have been on full display whenever he has been on the field for the Wolverines this year. Time to upgrade!
Moss may not be a world beater at the quarterback position, but he does have enough talent to be given the starting job over Malachi Nelson at USC, who opted to transfer to Boise State, and got beat out by Maddux Madsen... Adding Maiava in the transfer portal last year after UNLV's successful season always meant that Moss was going to be given a short leash in Riley's Air Raid USC offense.
While Michigan is probably the best fit of those four teams, Moss could have success at any of them.