Michigan uses Kirk Herbstreit to troll Ohio State in a new and diabolical way
Chase Herbstreit is a Michigan Wolverine. If that last name sounds familiar, yes, he's the son of famed Ohio State Buckeye Kirk Herbstreit.
The 2025 quarterback signed with Michigan on Sunday, choosing the rival of his father, mother and brothers' alma mater.
We've seen a lot of trolling between rivals like Michigan and Ohio State, but this move might take the cake.
The folks over at Bucknuts, an Ohio State message board, definitely took the bait.
Chase is free to make his own decisions and if Michigan is the school for him, then good for him. Maybe there is an academic program he wants to take advantage of. Maybe he just enjoys Ann Arbor. A lot of factors go into these kinds of decisions.
Michigan signing Kirk Herbstreit's son feels like a deliberate troll
The joke may be on Michigan in the end, because I'm ready to put on my tinfoil hat.
The Wolverines already signed the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2025, Bryce Underwood. The five-star passer is the future of the program. The likelihood that Herbstreit plays at all, let alone significant snaps is very low.
Moreover, Herbstreit isn't exactly a big-time recruit. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound QB is a low three-star in 247Sports and On3 ratings. He's the 148th ranked QB in the former and 128th in the latter.
Yet Michigan is bringing him in on a full scholarship. It would appear to be his lone scholarship offer.
No offense to Herbstreit, but quarterbacks of his profile usually have to settle for a scholarship at a low-level G4 program or a preferred walk-on opportunity in the P5. What is Michigan doing using a scholarship on a glorified walk on?
That's why this feels like a deliberate troll, not just one that happens to come along with a recruit the Wolverines would have pursued whether he was related to a famous Buckeye or not. You just know Michigan loved being able to get a kid who grew up in an Ohio State household to say, "Go Blue!"
Good on Herbstreit for getting the full ride. And who knows, walk-on Davis Warren started this year for UM. Anything is possible.