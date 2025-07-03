Midseason swap stumbles: Tsunoda, Colapinto’s rough efforts show hasty changes weren’t necessary

Midseason changes aren't as commonplace as they once were, but in 2025 Formula 1, kicking drivers to the curb is back in a big way. But the thing about that is, neither midseason change has paid dividends whatsoever, at least not so far.

Red Bull sent Liam Lawson back to Racing Bulls and called up Yuki Tsunoda after just two grands prix. Alpine expelled Jack Doohan in favor of Franco Colapinto in a move that was telegraphed before the season started. Not only have the returns not been worth it for both teams, they've truly gone in the other direction for one.

Red Bull shockingly quiet Tsunoda disaster

From the moment Lawson stepped in the Red Bull in Australia and qualified 18th, the pressure was on. And then, just over a week later, he was ousted.

This was just after Lawson crashed out of the rainy Australian Grand Prix, qualified last for the sprint and grand prix in China and failed to post a point over the first two weekends. It was a hasty move anyway you slice it, especially when you call into account that really no one has performed well in the second Red Bull seat over the past half-decade.

But Red Bull clearly had hopes that Tsunoda and his greater body of experience could maximize the position of the car before the team fell too far behind in the constructors' standings. Keep in mind: Red Bull chose the less experienced Lawson over Tsunoda in the first place in a move that really didn't show much confidence in him!

Tsunoda's first two weekends in the car were ... not much better, but did result in two points. So that was something at least. Since then we have had seven race weekends, and Tsunoda has scored five points in total, four of which came in one weekend (sixth in the Miami sprint, 10th in the Miami Grand Prix).

Tsunoda's qualifying form has been the most shocking: He hasn't put his car in the top 10 since Miami and has started 18th or worse in four of the last five races. After back-to-back 10th place finishes at Miami and Imola, Red Bull would've been equally suited not running a second car, with finishes of 17th, 13th, 12th and 16th.

This isn't advocating for Tsunoda to get the boot, because there is a longer conversation to be had about the drivability of the second Red Bull car. But it is just odd how quiet the critiques have been of him after Lawson has been on the hot seat minutes into 2025.

Oh by the way: Lawson has more points since the swap (12) than Tsunoda (7).

Alpine's predictable Doohan boot not paying dividends

Alpine's promoting of reserve driver Jack Doohan wasn't one that came with much fanfare.

Doohan managed decent, but not thrilling results in his junior career, where he finished third in Formula 2 and second in Formula 3. But his promotion was one that seemed thrust on them given Esteban Ocon's exit and no other significant options on the market at the time.

But once Colapinto was available and signed as a reserve after some good results (but crashes too) with Williams, it already felt like he would be the heir to the seat. Some thought it was Colapinto's spot for 2026, but Alpine made it clear that they had no interest in waiting: Doohan would get a few races to learn the car and perform. Spoiler alert: He wasn't able to make miracles with the car that now might be the worst on the grid, and was sent off after Miami with no points in hand.

With some experience in hand driving the current F1 car last season, Alpine hoped for something more, but instead they've gotten pretty much the same.

Here are the numbers:

Jack Doohan's average finish (counting DNFs as P20s): 16.1

Jack Doohan's average finish (excluding DNFs): 14.25

Franco Colapinto's average finish: 14.4

Again, it must be said that it's clear that this year's Alpine is bad. Pierre Gasly has only scored points in three race weekends.

But was this hasty, brutal move by Alpine's Flavio Briatore regime really necessary? Colapinto may have a higher ceiling, but not so much as to not give Doohan proper time. If you really have a heavy hitter waiting in the wings, sure, but Colapinto is not that.

Tsunoda, Colapinto's Austrian efforts are true to form

Amidst uninspiring seasons, Austria was really a representation of what this duo has brought this year.

Tsunoda clocked Colapinto off the road and picked up a penalty for it.

Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto collided at Turn 4 😱



Both drivers continued onwards to the finish #F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/IiZdTQC7ah — Formula 1 (@F1) June 30, 2025

And then later, for good measure, Colapinto nearly ended the race of the championship leader while getting blue flags to let Oscar Piastri by in a truly embarrassing incident.

Wow, Franco Colapinto just forgot that Piastri was there and ran him off the road. The hold-up might be the end of Oscar's hopes to catch Lando.#F1 | #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/Ip0mIMA220 — Ryan Erik King (@RyanErikKing) June 29, 2025

With the season near its halfway point, both drivers are expected to get the full season to figure it out. But as things stand, both Red Bull and Alpine are due for another swap in 2026.