Mikal Bridges has Knicks fans saying ‘forget those picks’

Mikal Bridges entered the fourth quarter of Game 2 against the Boston Celtics with zero points on 0-8 shooting. His signature mid-range jumpers weren’t falling, and his lack of aggression with the ball was once again hurting the New York Knicks.

If you only watched the final 12 minutes of Game 2, you might think none of that was true. It wasn’t until the 11:04 mark in the fourth quarter that Bridges finally knocked down his first field goal of the night — and that’s when everything changed. From that point on, Bridges was on the other end every time the Celtics scored, getting buckets in the only moment he knows how to thrive — when it matters most.

A 15-point lead quickly shrank to seven after Bridges scored five of the Knicks’ next six field goals. In just five minutes, he dropped 14 points, almost single-handedly leading the charge. Though he wouldn’t score again in the final 5:51 of the game, his efforts propelled the Knicks to a 20-2 run in the fourth quarter. Then, with the clock winding down and both teams trading baskets, Jayson Tatum had the ball in his hands, fighting to tie the series at 1-1. But Bridges was ready — he intercepted a last-second pass attempt from Tatum, forcing a turnover.

CLUTCH DEFENSE FROM MIKAL BRIDGES TO SEAL THE GAME AGAIN 😱 pic.twitter.com/2tSlC48DXj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 8, 2025

The game was over. The Knicks had done the unthinkable — they stole two games on the road against the Celtics.

Mikal Bridges has been one of the Knicks biggest heroes

This wasn’t the first time Bridges saved himself from criticism in the clutch. Flashback to Game 1: Bridges recorded just five points in 46 minutes on less than 20 percent shooting. Then came overtime, where he delivered — two steals, one block, and a critical 3-pointer to put the Knicks up 106-100, effectively sealing the win.

MIKAL BRIDGES STEAL TO SEAL GAME 1 FOR THE KNICKS!!



20-POINT COMEBACK COMPLETE ✅ pic.twitter.com/us3Nq0Dykx — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2025

All season long, Bridges has been no stranger to criticism. Fans across the NBA have echoed the same doubts:

He’s not even averaging 20+ points a night.

The defense just isn’t there.

We traded five first-round picks for this guy?

Yes, the Knicks did trade five first-round picks for Bridges. It was part of an offseason gamble to become a win-now team — a move that came with sacrifices.

Maybe his reputation as the NBA’s ironman has made him one of the league’s most durable players. Maybe going to the NBA Finals in 2021 with the Phoenix Suns has given him a deeper understanding of playoff basketball. Or maybe all that criticism was just noise — a distraction from the player he’s proven to be when it counts.

So, as the Knicks head back to Madison Square Garden with a 2-0 series lead and all the momentum on their side, ask yourself one question:



Was Mikal Bridges worth five first-round picks?

Seems like the answer has already been determined. Oh, and don't forget, Mikal Bridges doesn't make game-winning shots, he makes game-winning plays. That by itself is worth every first-round pick available.