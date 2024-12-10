Mike Brown short-circuited after Kings win but he might have a point
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown had a lot to say following the Kings 141-97 win over the Utah Jazz. Brown humorously made it a point to the media in attendance they need to be methodical for his Kings to keep improving offensively.
He then drove home the idea that they must take things one possession at a time.
"We don't need the home run steal. We don't need the home run 3," Brown said. "We just need to be methodical by stacking or playing the right way possession after possession … ”
Brown emphasized the importance of each possession so much that he mentioned it 26 times during his presser.
Mike Brown's Kings turn their offense up this past weekend
After a three-game losing streak, the King's offense has found new life. In their last two matchups, one of which was against the Spurs, they scored 281 points on a combined 56.8 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from 3 breaking out of a bad 3-point shooting slump to back.
On Sunday, they were particularly sharp, shooting 22-of-42 from downtown. Their defense would hold the Jazz to 97 points, showing their productive energy on both sides of the floor.
With a record of 12-13 and plenty of time left in the regular season, the Kings are slowly picking up the pieces and reminding the rest of the league that they are still the same team that captured the hearts of many just a few years back.
They still have a lethal offense, a sphere headed by star guard, De'Aaron Fox, who is in the midst of another All-Star caliber season. They have the personnel to give any team out West a challenge come playoff time, and this recent win serves as a reminder how good this Kings can be.