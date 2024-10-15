Moo-ve over!: Mike Gundy is working his way back from the most Mike Gundy injury ever
By John Buhler
There will never be another Mike Gundy. He is not for everyone, but he is exactly what college football is all about. The former Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback who handed the ball off to Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders later returned to Stillwater to become the greatest head coach in program history. He is every bit a hall of famer, one whose quirks are just what this sport is all about.
In the lead-up to doing Monday's press conference ahead of the BYU game, Gundy had to do it over Zoom rather than in person because he "got a bad eye" after he "got head-butted" by one of his cattle over the weekend. Apparently, his Oklahoman bovine beasts have been watching his Cowboys play. Oklahoma State has lost its first three games of Big 12 play and is out of the College Football Playoff.
The man who was once 40 is staring down 0-4 in Big 12 play in the face going to Provo on Friday.
"Well, I had a little run-in with my cattle over the weekend. And I guess they've been watching us play and got head-butted. So I've got a bad eye that I didn't think would be particularly enjoyable for people when they were looking at my pretty face in a live interview. But more importantly, it's full of blood and I get dizzy. So it's not easy to be upright and be in a normal function. But other than that, I'm doing great."
Without question, Oklahoma State has been the biggest disappointment in the Big 12 this season.
The only way this story could be better if is the Pokes were to somehow win over BYU on Friday night.
Mike Gundy hurts eye in a run-in with one of his cattle over the weekend
As if you needed any more proof that we are living in a simulation, the world provided us this. Gundy is one-of-one, probably the most unique college football coach we have on the planet in the years since Mike Leach passed. Thus, we must protect Gundy at all costs. For the head coach of the Cowboys to nearly be blinded by one of his cattle is so incredibly ironic. Will he be sporting an eye patch in Provo?
With or without victory over undefeated No. 13 BYU, the legend of Mike Gundy grows by the nanosecond. He grew a mullet out of spite for ESPN thinking it was trashy. Since when does Connecticut know a thing about supreme follicle gloriousness? You never saw Adrian Wojnarowski grow a mullet. Just saying... Above all else, Gundy loves this program and he loves his players, man.
While we will remember the wins, the almost wins and his one-of-a-kind aesthetic, I hope we remember that always had his players' backs. The "I'm a man! I'm 40!" speech was about protecting his players. He did the same for Ollie Gordon II at Big 12 Media Days after his star player got a DUI in the offseason. Remember when the media tried to get Chuba Hubbard to turn on him? It didn't work.
These are the type of games and the type of moments that have made Gundy such a great coach.