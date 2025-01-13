5 best landing spots for Mike McCarthy with Cowboys tenure officially over
By Lior Lampert
After five seasons, Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys have officially parted ways.
As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero states, McCarthy is 'out' as Dallas' head coach. The two sides failed to find common ground on the length of a contract extension. However, the sideline general 'will pursue other opportunities.'
It ostensibly won't take long for McCarthy to land on his feet and get another chance, especially considering he's already garnering interest. Pelissero's colleague Ian Rapoport cites the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears as suitors, and they conceivably won't (or shouldn't) be the only ones.
A one-time Super Bowl champion, McCarthy ranks 13th on the NFL's all-time coaching win list with an impressive 174-112-2 career record. Moreover, he guided the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-victory campaigns and playoff appearances, though his shortcomings in the postseason presumably yielded this outcome. Regardless, the 61-year-old has a track record of success that speaks for itself, making him a reasonably hot commodity.
Suddenly becoming one of the top candidates of this offseason's hiring cycle, McCarthy will have options. With that in mind, he shouldn't settle for any job, so let's assess the landscape from his perspective.
5. New Orleans Saints
The Saints are reportedly fascinated by McCarthy, but is the feeling mutual? Should it be? We think not.
New Orleans may have a more direct path to immediate success than other openings because of player personnel and the state of the NFC South. But they're the least appealing destination from a long-term perspective because of the financial constraints and aging core, and it's not particularly close.
Having a veteran quarterback in Derek Carr may intrigue McCarthy. The signal-caller is virtually locked onto the team for at least 2025 due to the $50.132 million dead cap hit cutting him leaves behind. New Orleans is diabolically cap-strapped with no light at the end of the tunnel as things stand. Conversely, is that something the ex-Cowboys frontman wants to inherit?
A clear road to not only making the playoffs but hosting someone on Wild Card Weekend due to their weak division, McCarthy can do better. The Saints are low-hanging fruit, specifically for someone of his stature.
4. New York Jets
Of course, the biggest elephant in the room is how the New York Jets and their seasoned passer proceed. Nonetheless, McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers are quite familiar with each other and have previously flourished together at historic levels with the Green Bay Packers. Could they rekindle the flame in Gotham City?
Overlapping in Green Bay from 2006-18, the Rodgers thrived under McCarthy's tutelage, and the Packers were a perennial title contender. The former earned two of his four MVPs in 2011 and 2014 with the latter at the helm. Most notably, they won Super Bowl XLV, etching their names in the annals of football alongside one another. Can lightning strike twice?
Regardless of Rodgers' future in New York, the Jets boast incredibly talented young players in Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. This gives McCarthy a foundation to work on both sides of the ball, something other franchises don't have the luxury of saying.
3. Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas' roster is probably a marked downgrade from the Saints and Jets, but the Raiders are more enticing for virtually every other reason.
Heading into this offseason with the second-most cap space and the sixth overall pick in the 2025 draft, the Raiders can make noise. They have the resources for an overhaul and don't appear to be operating as dysfunctionally as we've become accustomed to seeing. New minority owner Tom Brady has brought a palpable energy to Las Vegas, and the rest of the league has taken notice.
Brady's presence has attracted high-end candidates like Ben Johnson, Pete Carroll and Aaron Glenn. The Raiders are letting the legendary quarterback run the show, which is tempting for McCarthy.
The Raiders have a building block who's vehemently committed to the organization in superstar edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Plus, rookie All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers is an offensive cornerstone McCarthy would happily and easily find ways to feature.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr. are an ideal underlying duo for McCarthy to build his offense in Duval County. But what else do the Jacksonville Jaguars have to offer?
Like the Saints, the Jaguars benefit from playing in a winnable AFC South. The Houston Texans are a good squad and will remain competitive with C.J. Stroud in the mix, but they don't strike fear into anyone's eyes. Furthermore, Jacksonville has an aggressive proprietor who isn't afraid to swing/spend big (even if he misses often) à la Shad Khan.
While the Jags don't have the fiscal ability to splurge like the Raiders or the team mentioned below, McCarthy can execute his vision in Jacksonville. Khan won't only not get in his way but aid the cause.
Thomas proved himself a transformational wide receiver talent in an era of football where moving the ball through the air is quintessential. Lawrence is a former No. 1 selection who's under contract through 2030. The Jags also have a solid defensive front seven headlined by Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd. What more can McCarthy ask for?
1. Chicago Bears
Chicago is the premier destination for McCarthy (or any coach) following Mike Vrabel landing the New England Patriots gig. They have everything the Jags do, and then some, giving them a clear-cut edge.
Similarly to the Jags, the Bears have a former No. 1 overall pick under center in Caleb Williams. While Chicago may not have a transcendent pass-catcher of BTJ's caliber, the duo D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze is more than serviceable. And if Keenan Allen returns to the Windy City, McCarthy would have a three-headed receiving corps monster.
The Bears have invested in their offensive line in recent years, spending first- and second-rounders on tackle Darnell Wright and guard Teven Jenkins. Protection up front has been an issue, but those two have plausible upside. Chicago also has north of $70 million in cap space to further bolster the youthful group of blockers.
A promising scoring unit is also accompanied by a solid defense with contributors on all three field levels. Montez Sweat, T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds and Jaylon Johnson are all capable playmakers who handle business on their side of the ball.
In other words, the Bears have the talent to right the ship quickly. They need an adult to come into the room and take command, which Matt Eberflus (and Thomas Brown) seemingly couldn't do. McCarthy has the football acumen, pedigree and experience to properly push the buttons in Chicago.