Mike McCarthy's last stand: 3 Cowboys that won't make it back in 2025
By Criss Partee
As we hit that 1/3 mark of the NFL season, the contenders are beginning to separate themselves and stand out amongst the crowd. Something else that has stood out from the crowd (like a sore thumb) are those on the Dallas Cowboys who probably won’t be back for another go next season.
These players (and potentially coaches) haven’t exactly lived up to their end of the bargain. So, Jerry Jones and company will have some tough decisions to make, especially if the team doesn’t improve over the long haul.
3. Ezekiel Elliott
The writing splashed on the wall becomes bolder with each passing week. Since Week 1 Ezekiel Elliott’s rushing attempts have decreased nearly every game. Elliott had 10 carries in the team’s first game against the Cleveland Browns. Since then, they’ve continued to go away from Zeke in favor of Rico Dowdle.
No one expected the old Elliott to return from his one-year New England hiatus, but he’s been a mere shell of his former self thus far. Through six games Elliott is averaging 3.3 yards per carry, the lowest of his career. He’s currently on pace to rush for 332 yards this season which would easily be another career low.
At 29 years old, it’s hard to see Elliott bouncing back and it’s very likely this will be his last year playing for the Cowboys. Knowing where Elliott once was as the best running back in football and seeing him now is wild. Looking at the first four years of Zeke’s career it looked like he was headed for the Hall of Fame.
2. Brandin Cooks
By no means is this meant to kick a man while he’s injured (knee) but he hadn’t exactly filled the role intended for him this season. In four games before being sidelined, Cooks had nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. With Michael Gallup trotting out of the loop (retired), Cooks was expected to step into that WR2 slot.
That role seems to have been claimed by third-year receiver Jalen Tolbert who already has 29 catches. Last season Tolbert finished the year with 36. He’s on pace to blow that out of the water and it couldn’t have come at a better time for Dallas. Tolbert had a coming-out party against Pittsburgh catching seven of 10 targets for 87 yards and a TD.
While Cooks will likely be back this season, it seems like his “spot” could be gone for good. And the way he’s played it’s even more likely that this will also be Cooks’ last season lining up in Big D. At one time Cooks was a guy who could be depended on for 70-80 catches and even caught 90 for Houston in 2021. It’s quite obvious that those days are in the rearview.
1. Mike McCarthy
When an NFL team barely scrapes by, usually no one is exempt from being shown the exit. So, head coach Mike McCarthy won’t be either if the Cowboys don’t get a lot better as the season progresses. They don’t have the most attractive 3-2 record by any means.
While Dallas has won two in a row entering their Week 6 matchup with Detroit, the offense is still struggling with consistency. Scoring 20 points in back-to-back games isn’t much to brag about. Sure, you’ll take those wins but that probably won’t be enough against the Lions, possibly the San Francisco 49ers or Atlanta Falcons. Those are the Cowboys' next two opponents following the Lions and the bye week.
McCarthy is supposed to be the offensive guru. He got rid of Kellen Moore to take over play-calling after the former had the team rolling and the offense clicking on all cylinders for multiple seasons. In what many felt was an attempt to save his job, Moore was ousted by McCarthy after years of questioning what he actually contributed as head coach.
Now we’re at a point where McCarthy has come into the final year of his contract in Dallas with no guarantee for the future. If this team finishes with eight or nine wins and another wild card round elimination or misses the postseason altogether, this will be the last we see of the Super Bowl-winning coach in Big D.