Mike McCarthy linked to a new NFC team if he were to walk away from Cowboys
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys just have one game remaining this season, and then, it's team evaluation time. One name that is in the spotlight is head coach Mike McCarthy. While Cowboys fans have expressed frustration with McCarthy's inability to lead the Cowboys to the Super Bowl, some prominent players want him back for 2025. But all of the power is in McCarthy's hands.
McCarthy's contract expires days after the end of the regular season. With that, it would open the door not only for McCarthy to negotiate with the Cowboys if they are interested, but also to explore opportunities elsewhere. An ESPN report recently revealed that McCarthy has his sights on the Chicago Bears head coaching job. Now, there is another team that could be a landing spot for the former Super Bowl champion.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, McCarthy is a name to consider for the New Orleans Saints head coach vacancy, given his familiarity with the organization. McCarthy had been with the Saints from 2000 until 2004 as the team's offensive coordinator
"Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is a name to consider in New Orleans, with his contract up in Dallas," writes Breer. "Familiarity will be a factor for the Saints (which positions Lions DC Aaron Glenn well there) too, and that’s another box McCarthy checks. He was together with GM Mickey Loomis over Loomis’s first five years in New Orleans, when McCarthy was Jim Haslett’s offensive coordinator there. Also worth noting is that McCarthy recently hired agent Don Yee, who represents ex-Saints coach Sean Payton."
Mike McCarthy could be a candidate for Saints HC vacancy
Not only did McCarthy serve as offensive coordinator under head coach Jim Haslett, but he knows current general manager Mickey Loomis. So, he has a lot working in his favor. Of course, that depends on if McCarthy chooses, or is told, to enter free agency.
The Saints were one of the first teams to require a new head coach heading into the 2025 league year after the team fired Dennis Allen nine games into the season during a seven-game losing streak after starting the year 2-0. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi filled in on an interim basis, and holds a 3-4 record entering Week 18.
One other candidate that has familiarity with the Saints organization is Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Much like offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Glenn is heavily expected to receive his first head coaching gig this upcoming offseason. Glenn played for Saints in 2008 in his final season. From 2016 until 2020, Glenn was New Orleans' defensive backs coach.
The Cowboys host the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and could play spoiler as their rival tries to secure the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. Once that game concludes, the questions regarding McCarthy's coaching status will dominate the early stages of Dallas' offseason. Not only are the Bears a potential destination to keep an eye on according to reports, but also the Saints.