Mike McCarthy, playmakers, Jerry Jones and the biggest offseason questions Cowboys need to answer
By Criss Partee
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of needs to take care of during the offseason. Dallas isn’t starting over from scratch like some franchises but they aren’t far off from it. But if you’re Jerry Jones; where do you start? There is a need at running back or just an overall playmaker on offense. The offensive line needs work. Dallas needs more help at all three levels defensively. This offseason the Cowboys need to utilize the NFL Draft and free agency to the fullest. So many questions to ask, but here are a few of the most pressing.
Are we really running it back with Mike McCarthy?
It seems that Jerry Jones might be getting ready to piss off every Cowboys fan and that includes former star wide receiver Michael Irvin. The Chicago Bears reportedly wanted to reach out to Mike McCarthy and Jones denied their request. Maybe Jones hasn’t made his final decision yet, but to not allow them access speaks volumes.
"Mike is one of the best coaches that I think there is," Jones said on Sunday. "He was made the coach here because I thought that. He's done absolutely nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach, and I'm really impressed with the way the players identify and are inside with him. That's important because he's had some times when each of those players individually as well as a team have not been fun times. He's been there for them."
So, it feels like Cowboys fans could be in for another few years of the same old thing in Big D. An out-of-touch head coach is running his outdated scheme, while the owner swears up and down that he’s “all-in” on winning a championship. Dallas is the furthest away from being a real title contender than it has been in some time. Bringing McCarthy back without major upgrades to this roster would be multiple steps in the wrong direction.
More important: A big-time offensive playmaker or re-building the O-line?
This depends on philosophy. Those of the old-school philosophy will likely say the offensive line is where you start and then go after more playmakers. As it currently stands, the Cowboys have one legitimate playmaking threat and that is CeeDee Lamb. Rico Dowdle had a good year but he might not even be back with the team next season. So, Dallas will need to address either in the NFL Draft or free agency.
Now that the season has ended, we know the Cowboys have the No. 12 overall pick in the first round. Many mock drafts project Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty could still be on the board at that point. He’s been tied to Dallas for months and it seems that could present itself as a possibility.
Since the Cowboys need help in the backfield and along the interior of the O-line, Jeanty might be the safe bet should he fall into their laps. Some mock drafts also have the Cowboys going with either a linebacker or cornerback as well. When you have as many holes to fill as they do in Big D, this quickly becomes the best talent available situation.
Will Jerry Jones finally make a “big splash” in free agency?
If you’re holding out hope that the answer here is yes…. I wouldn’t. Jerry Jones rarely goes after big-time free agents anymore although he speaks of making big splashes every offseason it seems. Dallas has a need along the offensive line. Kansas City Chiefs guard, Trey Smith is set to hit free agency and could be a target to help sure up that Cowboys o-line. Smith is just 25 years old with a championship pedigree and should be a player the Cowboys at least consider signing.
But we know Jones won’t do it because it makes too much sense. In the same way, signing Derrick Henry last offseason would’ve made sense and we see the type of impactful season he had in Baltimore. It’s not apples to apples but we’d have to think Henry would still have had a productive year in Dallas, even if it wasn’t quite the 1,900-plus-yard rushing campaign Henry had for the Ravens. Cowboys fans keep holding out hope and Jones will probably continue to disappoint.