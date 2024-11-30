Mike Norvell may have signed his fate with the wrong fix for Florida State
By John Buhler
It was not shocking to see Gus Malzahn be out of UCF, but it was quite unexpected to see him depart in the manner he did. Malzahn left Orlando after a dismal 4-8 season in the Big 12 by resigning from his post to become the next offensive coordinator at Florida State. He will be joining Mike Norvell's Seminoles staff to replace the recently fired Alex Atkins. Florida State has won two games this year.
Malzahn first made a name for himself as Auburn's offensive coordinator of note under Gene Chizik. He was calling the plays when Cam Newton carried a largely mediocre Auburn team to a national championship by winning the Heisman Trophy. Malzahn would briefly lead the Arkansas State Red Wolves before taking over at Auburn in 2013 with quite a bit of success down on The Plains then.
Auburn won the SEC in 2013 and played for a national title. They won the SEC West a few years later in 2017. Malzahn did just enough against Auburn's two biggest rivals of Alabama and Georgia to have quite an excellent run there. Then, COVID happened, he went 6-4 in 2020 and was let go. He landed at UCF, but was kind of an odd fit for the Knights during their run up to becoming a Power Four program.
Going back to his roots as an offensive play-caller could be huge for Florida State, but also so risky.
If Florida State fails to achieve bowl eligibility next year, then Norvell and his staff will all be out.
Gus Malzahn resigns at UCF, becomes Florida State offensive coordinator
When Malzahn is at his best as a play-caller, he has a mobile, dual-threat quarterback who does not turn the football over. It is more run than pass, but he does lean on the deep ball and often uses the tight end move the sticks. However, his offenses are only as good as the running game makes it. He strives for simplicity over scheme. That can work at a place like Auburn, but it did not over at UCF.
In a way, Florida State is not a bad landing spot for him. The Seminoles can get the same type of talent that Auburn did at its peak under Malzahn, which is certainly better than anything UCF has ever been able to do as a program. The ACC is a winnable league, but we have seen Norvell live and die by the transfer portal. It worked out well last season, but totally blew up in his face in this year's disaster.
Ultimately, these are the type of moves made out of desperation. Norvell cannot fail next year if he wants to keep leading Florida State beyond 2025. Malzahn may not get another shot to be a head coach, so he may be overqualified for this offensive coordinator he is resigning his UCF post for. All I know is by him taking this job that one less candidate to replace Sam Pittman at Arkansas is available.
Figuring out what Florida State needs to do is easier said than done, as the Seminoles were atrocious.