Mike Tomlin playing more critical role in Aaron Rodgers chase than we thought — and Steelers demise

The Minnesota Vikings are officially out on Aaron Rodgers, meaning it's time for him to decide. Does he want to join the Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Giants? Or is retirement more of an option now that his preferred destination is off the board?

Regardless of how Rodgers ultimately proceeds, one thing from Pittsburgh's side has become abundantly clear: Mike Tomlin's influence. The one-time Super Bowl champion head coach has apparently already been a driving force in the Steelers' marquee offseason move and remains heavily involved.

Mike Tomlin is running the Steelers into the ground in pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

Per NFL insider Josina Anderson, Tomlin was "very adamant" about Pittsburgh trading for two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver DK Metcalf in early March. And now, he remains "at the table over his dice on Rodgers."

Tomlin's seemingly pushing his chips all in on 2025, to continue the casino theme. First, he had a hand in the Steelers giving up a second-round pick for Metcalf before signing him to a five-year, $150 million contract. Suddenly, the future Hall of Fame sideline general is at the forefront of Pittsburgh's pursuit of Rodgers.

Kenny Rogers once said: "You've got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em, know when to walk away." Tomlin would be wise to keep that in mind, considering he's gambling like someone with nothing to lose.

Perhaps that's because Tomlin truly doesn't have anything left to lose. Could Rodgers be a desperate ploy to save his job? He can't afford another late-year collapse en route to a fifth Wild Card loss in six seasons. This seems to be his way of going down swinging.

For whatever it's worth, Pittsburgh signed Tomlin to an extension last year that runs through the 2027 campaign, so his seat can't be that hot. But three playoff wins since 2010 won't cut it, especially for a storied franchise with a proud fan base like the Steelers. That has led to a short-sighted approach, though not a particularly encouraging one, as demonstrated by Rodgers.

Minnesota "plans to add a veteran [quarterback]," just not Rodgers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero notes. The Vikings withdrawing themselves from the bidding was expected to clarify this ostensibly never-ending saga. Still, the 41-year-old reportedly intends to take his sweet time to assess the situation. And yet, another suitor's lack of interest hasn't hindered the Steelers' desire to chase him down.