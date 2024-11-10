Mike Tomlin isn’t about to give Lamar Jackson an ounce of bulletin board material
By Quinn Everts
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin does not want to anger Lamar Jackson and we don't blame him, to be honest. Regular Lamar Jackson is already good enough, there's no reason to put a chip on his shoulder and make him want to beat your team any more than he already does.
After beating Washington on Sunday, Tomlin was asked if he sees any similarities between Jackson and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who had led Washington to a 7-3 record this season. Daniels has gotten plenty of comparisons to the Ravens quarterback due to his mobility and effortless arm strength — but Mike Tomlin isn't ready to go there quite yet.
Calling a division-rival quarterback "Mr." is both very funny and an ultimate sign of respect. Tomlin himself is one of the most well-respected coaches in the league and this is part of the reason why; he's not afraid to give props to players, even players on rival teams.
Mike Tomlin and Pittsburgh have historically shut Lamar Jackson down
During his illustrious career, Jackson has found success against pretty much every team in the NFL, but the Steelers are on the short list of teams that have No. 8 figured out. Jackson is 2-4 against Pittsburgh in his career, throwing 7 interceptions to only 6 touchdowns in those six games.
Still, we understand Tomlin being complimentary of the Ravens quarterback, because Jackson very well could (and likely wants to) pop off against the Steelers next Sunday, when the two teams face off for the first time this season. At the start of the season, not many folks thought a Week 11 game between Baltimore and Pittsburgh would hold so much weight — that's why it's buried in the 1 PM EST window — but the Steelers surprise season makes this a massive matchup.
The teams in the AFC North dislike each other perhaps more than teams in any other division in football, so Tomlin is definitely coming from a genuine place when he compliments Lamar.