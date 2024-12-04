Mike Tomlin knows exactly how to manage George Pickens, but Steelers star remains a problem
By Kinnu Singh
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is no stranger to managing personalities at the wide receiver position.
During his 18-year tenure as head coach, Tomlin has never had a losing season. That success has led to plenty of praise, but it’s also meant that Pittsburgh hasn’t had a draft selection high enough to select one of the premier wide receiver prospects. Instead, the Steelers have made the calculated decision to select talented prospects that fell out of the first round due to character concerns.
Many teams avoid players with character concerns because of how quickly their culture can deteriorate. Without a well-respected coach or a history of winning, disgruntled players can rapidly unravel a season.
The Steelers are one of the most decorated and storied franchises in the NFL. Their stability and established culture under Tomlin has allowed them to manage personalities and controversies in their locker room.
Pittsburgh took their latest gamble by selecting Georgia wide receiver George Pickens with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite his enormous potential, Pickens fell out of the first round due to concerns about his maturity, which allowed the Steelers to select him in the bottom of the second round.
George Pickens is hurting the Steelers despite Mike Tomlin’s best efforts
HBO's "Hard Knocks" series showcased how Tomlin's leadership has helped the team manage players with character concerns.
The Steelers escaped with a 44-38 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, but the game didn’t start well for Pittsburgh. Facing a third down on their opening drive, Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson attempted to pick up the first down with a quick pass to wide receiver George Pickens. Instead, Bengals cornerback Cameron Taylor-Britt intercepted the pass and returned it for a 51-yard touchdown.
The replay revealed that Taylor-Britt attempted to press Pickens at the line of scrimmage, which caused the wide receiver to fall just as Wilson released the ball. As Pickens came to the sideline, Tomlin immediately offered him reassurance.
“Hey bro, it can’t define us today,” Tomlin said. “I need you to stay with me. This s--- ain’t gonna decide the outcome of the game. Look at me, you all right? All right, let’s go.”
The resurgent Steelers have stormed out to a 9-3 record as one of the best teams in the league this season, but their passing game has relied heavily on Pickens. The talented wide receiver hasn’t made it easy, however. Pickens’ seems to be highly combustible, and his unpredictable behavior has proven to become a liability for the team.
On Sunday, his actions resulted in costly penalties for the Steelers. In the third quarter, Pickens drew a 15-yard penalty for mimicking a gun during a celebration, which ultimately halted the Steelers’ drive and resulted in a blocked field goal attempt. He also received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting the Bengals after a 21-yard play.
These types of avoidable mistakes could be the difference between winning and losing in the playoffs. If the Steelers hope to make a deep postseason run, Tomlin will have to find a way to control Pickens’ actions.