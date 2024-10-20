Mike Tomlin's logic for starting Russell Wilson is why Steelers are stuck in winning record purgatory
By Lior Lampert
Week 7's Sunday Night Football clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets has several intriguing storylines. But perhaps none are more perplexing and controversial than who will be the starting quarterback for the Black and Gold.
Despite the Steelers going 4-2 in their first six games with Justin Fields under center, they will roll with veteran Russell Wilson instead. Some may be asking themselves: "Why?"
That remains unclear, though head coach Mike Tomlin's handling of the situation has many suspecting there may be an ulterior motive. Nonetheless, the Pittsburgh sideline general reportedly decided on his own accord, per FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer.
Glazer discussed Pittsburgh choosing Wilson over Fields for the primetime showdown against the Jets with Tomlin. In response, the Steelers coach said he went "lone ranger," meaning he acted alone. While that shouldn't come as a surprise, the reasoning perfectly encapsulates why the franchise hasn't adequately replaced longtime signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger since his retirement.
Since Roethlisberger elected to hang up the cleats in 2022, Pittsburgh has played quarterback roulette. Yet, they continue to find ways to finish above .500, a testament to Tomlin's excellence from leadership and game-planning standpoints. However, that's also exactly why they've struggled to fill the void left by Big Ben.
Rather than rolling the dice on Fields and living with the results, Tomlin wants to leave no stone unturned. He declared that Pittsburgh is "not only trying to win games" but to compete for a Super Bowl. We can't fault him for operating with that mindset, but it's only making his life harder in the long run.
Tomlin wants to evaluate what he has in each of Wilson and Fields before settling on a "long-term" solution, Glazer stressed:
“‘Well, I haven’t seen the other one,'" Glazer stated on behalf of Tomlin. "'I want to see at least what I have from [Wilson], exhaust all options and then make a decision down the stretch.’"
Finally, Tomlin will have an opportunity to assess Wilson after he missed Pittsburgh's first six games due to a calf injury. Alas, that may ultimately prove to be the team's Achilles heel. In a year where no one sees the Steelers as legitimate title contenders, they're trying to shoehorn a championship window.
Fields is a decade younger than Wilson. While the dual-threat passer hasn't been perfect, he's performed admirably this season, especially given the situation. Not only is the 25-year-old facing pressure with the latter breathing down his neck, but Pittsburgh's offensive supporting cast is bereft of talent. Regardless, even if the ex-Chicago Bear flops, at least Tomlin would have a definitive answer one way or the other.