Mike Tomlin wants to put Steelers behind the 8-ball immediately this offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to find a new starting quarterback seems to be the franchise's top offseason priority to almost everyone. Unfortunately for fans of the legendary team, head coach Mike Tomlin appears to be one man who doesn't understand that need.

Instead, the veteran head coach appears to be fixated on keeping running back Najee Harris in the fold. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writer Gerry Dulac commented that Pittsburgh re-signing Harris was especially likely if their head coach "gets his way" in a recent chat.

Harris was an important part of the Steelers' ground game last year as he broke the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth consecutive season. The problem with his game is that he lacks explosion. He racks up yards based on the heavy workload provided to him by Pittsburgh's offensive coaching staff. Averaging four yards per attempt accurately depicts Harris as a solid, but unspectacular option in the offensive backfield.

Mike Tomlin setting Steelers up for big mistake with Najee Harris

To put it plainly, there are a lot of backs of Harris' caliber that will be available via free agency or the draft this offseason. Tomlin's insistence on keeping him in Pittsburgh almost certainly means Harris will get a contract that significantly outpaces his actual value on the field.

The franchise should be spending those dollars to find a quarterback upgrade. Last year's transition from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson was questionable at best. The fact that both signal-callers are headed to free agency puts Pittsburgh in a precarious position.

Signing Sam Darnold could be an upgrade if the Vikings allow him to hit free agency. Otherwise, the Steelers might need to trade for a high-priced starter if they want to secure a quarterback who can help them make a meaningful postseason run in 2025. Striking a deal with the Rams to bring in Matthew Stafford would be an expensive transaction both in terms of salary and draft capital.

In a vacuum, the idea of bringing Harris back on a modest contract isn't a bad move for the Steelers. The problem is that Tomlin banging the table to keep him puts undue pressure on the front office to meet his salary demands. Every dollar they spend to keep an average running back is a dollar they can't spend to fix their troublesome quarterback problem.