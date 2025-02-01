Mike Tomlin can get everything he wants in Steelers QB passing on Jalen Milroe
While it may have sputtered out to finish the regular season and certainly in the playoffs, there is a part of you that has to admire how Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan handled the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback upheaval of last offseason. Moving on from Kenny Pickett was necessary and, in turn, buying low (both in terms of stock and price) on both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields was also crucial. Many other organizations in a similar situation with a player like Pickett wouldn't have sniffed the postseason.
The unfortunate consequence that Steelers fans are all too aware of is that there is uncertainty once again in Pittsburgh's QB room. As it stands, it appears that the organization favors bringing Fields back over Wilson, even if the margins are slim. However, Tomlin and other rumors have also indicated that the Steelers could also target a quarterback in this year's draft.
Pittsburgh won't remotely have a shot at the consensus top two QB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, both of whom are expected to go in the Top 5. However, there have been recent rumblings that the Steelers are big fans of Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe, which fits perfectly into Tomlin's early offseason comments that he desires quarterback mobility (which also lends credence to keeping Fields as well).
At this week's Senior Bowl, however, while Milroe struggled and was highly inconsistent, a potential new QB3 who would also check Tomlin's boxes emerged as a more favorable option: Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.
Jaxson Dart is a better fit for what Mike Tomlin wants in Steelers QB than Jalen Milroe
Dart, who was exceptionally productive at Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin, saw his stock rise throughout the week in Mobile for Senior Bowl practices. And as ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler ($) tells it, he's turning heads for his stock in the draft, even if he's not a first-round pick.
"An NFC executive agreed that first-round talk is misguided, noting that Lane Kiffin's system at Ole Miss is a 'mess' for incoming NFL quarterbacks and doesn't translate. That showed early in the week, with Dart looking uncomfortable calling plays in the huddle and taking snaps under center. But he improved his comfort level in later practices. The safer bet for Dart would be early Day 2, but supply and demand looms large in the quarterback market over the next three months."
Sure, Dart's draft position with the Steelers or otherwise might be mostly influenced by a quarterback class widely considered weak. At the same time, with Pittsburgh bringing back Fields or even Wilson, a developmental Day 2 pick might not be the worst option. And to me, Dart simply is less of a project than Milroe at this point.
The transition from Kiffin's offense at Ole Miss to the pros can be quite a lot. Yet, the reports from the Senior Bowl indicate that he could be a quick study. Meanwhile, he has a far more diverse ability as a passer to all levels of the field than Milroe. The Alabama quarterback has the advantage as the more explosive runner but, at the same time, Dart certainly goes down as one of the more mobile signal-caller's in this draft class.
Pittsburgh hope in an ideal world would probably be that, should they bring back Fields, the first-round pick clicks and they don't ever need another transition plan, at least any time soon. That's far from a certainty, though, hence the interest in the draft. But despite the reported love of Milroe, Dart proved in his first real chance to showcase his ability he's the better option for the Steelers specifically.