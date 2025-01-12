5 teams that should convince Mike Tomlin to waive his no-trade clause for them
By John Buhler
The Mike Tomlin of it all is so complicated. He is one of the best and most well-respected head coaches in the NFL today. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers have stagnated under is watch over the better part of a decade now. Pittsburgh probably needs to break up with him after his sixth-straight playoff loss. Truth be told, the Steelers are more likely to trade him than let him hit the open market.
This is because he will get hired immediately as somebody else's NFL head coach. I may be among the biggest Tomlin critics out there, but even I realize this. My concerns about Tomlin have nothing to do with his coaching acumen, but rather how stale it has gotten in Pittsburgh. This is a franchise built upon winning championships, not losing AFC Wild Card games. Enabling has led us all to this point.
Since the Steelers still employ Tomlin, I think it serves the franchise to possibly look at trading away their longtime head coach for a future first-round pick as compensation. That seems to be the going rate. Since Tomlin has a no-trade clause baked into his contract, he would have to waive it in order to go to another team. I think it is in best interest of both parties to potentially go in this direction here.
If I were running one of these five NFL franchises, I would move heaven and earth to trade for Tomlin.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a strange history with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They used to compete in the old AFC Central. Whenever the Jaguars have been good, the Steelers have usually been a team they have to get past in the playoffs. Interestingly enough, whenever Jacksonville fields a team worth a damn, they usually have a strong defense. I think Tomlin would make that a part of their new culture.
While it remains to be seen if Tomlin would even hear thoughts about going to Jacksonville, it starts with moving on from Trent Baalke and allowing Tomlin to pick someone else to build this team with. Given how chaotic the AFC South has been throughout its entire existence, a stabilizing presence like Tomlin might be exactly what the Jaguars need to get to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.
Jacksonville has a chance to land someone good, but it starts with moving on from Baalke yesterday.
4. Dallas Cowboys
If only Jerry Jones' ego was not the size of a dying sun. The Dallas Cowboys would be an ideal place for a proven head coach like Mike Tomlin to land. Anytime the Cowboys have employed a head coach who challenges Jones, they usually win big. Unfortunately, Jimmy Johnson last coached this team over 30 years ago and it has been around two decades since Bill Parcells tried his best to change him.
Because it is the Cowboys, Tomlin may actually entertain going there. There is talent on this roster, but the franchise is a mess. If I were Tomlin, I would only agree to go to the Cowboys under one condition. Will McClay is promoted to general manager and he calls all the shots in the front offense. Enough of The Joneses trying to keep up with The Joneses. The mom and pop shop days are over.
Dallas is probably going to play it safe for the sake of control by giving Mike McCarthy an extension.
3. New York Jets
The next three teams are all about turning a perennial loser into a winner, seemingly overnight. While I do think Tomlin may have it in him to get the forever flightless New York Jets off the runway, this will take time. My biggest concern for Gang Green is the state of their quarterback room. They may have another year or so out of Aaron Rodgers, but we all know they have to draft his successor here soon.
Anytime the Jets have been good in my lifetime, they have won big with defense and a blue-collar ethos. Does that not sound like the Steelers at their core? Tomlin would provide a galvanizing presence to get the entire organization in line. The best part is he would be able to partner up with a general manager new to the job as well. Having a clean slate there would be huge for Jets' chances.
It sounds crazy, but there might be just enough appeal for Tomlin to switch AFC allegiances here.
2. Chicago Bears
Other than The McCaskeys selling the franchise to pretty much anyone else on Earth, the best way for the Chicago Bears to get out of their own way is to hire someone like Mike Tomlin. They have a mega talent at quarterback in Caleb Williams, but without the right voices in his ear, he is going to end up being closer to the next Jeff George than the next Cam Newton. Tomlin may actually take this job.
In the same vein as the Jets, any time the Bears have been good, they have won with defense. Like the Steelers, defense is in the Bears' blood. Unfortunately, no franchise in the league is more destitute on the offensive side of the ball than Chicago. They know offense like Atlanta knows hockey. I would only take this job of Ryan Poles and Kevin Warren was asked to leave Halas Hall immediately.
Hiring Tomlin could be the best thing to happen to the Bears since Mike Ditka, but do not count on it.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
Now that the New England Patriots vacancy has been filled by their former linebacker Mike Vrabel, I would argue that the Las Vegas Raiders have the most intriguing head-coaching vacancy. Moving on from Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco after a year or so gives this moribund franchise a clean slate for once. With the chances of drafting a franchise quarterback this year being so high, why not go all-in?
I think the fact that Tom Brady is a minority owner is a huge plus. The Raiders are desperate, but I think they can sell a vision of future success better than most of the bottom-feeders in the league. Tomlin could align with a new general manager to help draft a quarterback. Given that he already plays in a tough division, the thought of going into the AFC West may not scare Tomlin off entirely.
The Raiders still have weird ownership, but the entry point into the Silver and Black is incredibly low.