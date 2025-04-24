Mike Vrabel cleaning house with Patriots could cost Drake Maye his favorite weapon

The New England Patriots dynasty crumbled in the same way that bankruptcy occurs: gradually, then suddenly. The signs of decline have been apparent since the 2018 season, when Tom Brady and Bill Belichick dragged a decaying roster to one last Super Bowl championship.

Over the past two seasons, the Patriots finally hit rock bottom. New England finished the 2024 season with a 4-13 record for the second consecutive year, their fewest wins in a single season since 1992. Also, for the second straight year, the Patriots hired one of their former linebackers as their new head coach.

The Patriots currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it’s going to take more than just one quality player to rebuild a quality roster. Patriots general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel have a long road ahead as they look to rebuild a team with few promising prospects.

Patriots may trade one of Drake Maye’s favorite targets for draft picks

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that the Patriots are open to trading players from the previous coaching staff, with wide receiver Kayshon Boutte being named as “one name to watch” in a potential trade.

Boutte showed flashes of brilliance and explosiveness during his time at LSU, but his inconsistency and character concerns caused him to fall into the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Boutte recorded just two catches for 19 yards in his rookie season, but he emerged as one of the top targets for rookie quarterback Drake Maye last season.

The 22-year-old finished his sophomore season with 43 catches for 589 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 68 targets in 15 games, trailing only wide receiver Demario Douglas and tight end Hunter Henry in receiving yards. Boutte and Douglas were the only two Patriots wide receivers to finish with more than 30 receptions.

It’s unlikely that New England would get a significant haul in return for Boutte given his production, so he may ultimately be more valuable to Maye than anything the Patriots could get in return for him. Then again, the young wideout is set to see a decreased workload with the additions of wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency. New England’s wide receiver room is rounded out by Ja’Lynn Polk, a second-round pick last season, and Kendrick Bourne.

The Patriots currently hold nine picks heading into the NFL Draft, including a pair of third-, fifth- and seventh-round selections.