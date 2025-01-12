Mike Vrabel's first move to restore the Patriot Way is brutally obvious
The New England Patriots have officially begun a new chapter by naming former Patriot linebacker Mike Vrabel as their next head coach. With this bold move, the franchise is set to embark on a fresh era of football, blending Vrabel's proven leadership and hard-nosed style with the Patriots' storied legacy.
Patriots fans expect a thrilling journey ahead as Vrabel aims to bring renewed energy, innovative strategies, and championship aspirations back to Foxborough. But now comes the question of who Vrabel will bring on to his staff as part of the transition. One name is so blatantly apparent that it has to happen. That would be former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Bringing back McDaniels as offensive coordinator could be the key to revitalizing their struggling offense. After all, the program's No. 1 priority is ensuring the success of the new franchise quarterback in Drake Maye. Granted, no one will be able to replace Tom Brady's legacy, but Maye certainly has a chance to be unique.
Think about this for a minute. McDaniels was able to make Mac Jones look competent before he left for Vegas and things went south in New England. McDaniels may not be a head coach, but as an offensive coordinator and strictly focusing on that side of the ball, he has what it takes to make a quarterback look competent.
Josh McDaniels is obviously the right choice to be the Patriots new offensive coordinator
When McDaniels left to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, the Patriots’ offense struggled to find any rhythm. A familiar face like McDaniels, who understands the Patriots’ system and culture, could provide the stability and expertise needed to reignite the offense.
At the same time, the division is winnable. Outside of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, who is the real threat in the AFC East? The Dolphins? Turn down the the thermostat and you get immediate results. The Jets? Dysfunctional to the core. Not to mention, things change so quickly in the NFL that unless you are consistently moribund, a fast turnaround is not unheard of.
Bringing back McDaniels as offensive coordinator would be more than a reunion – it would be a strategic move to restore stability and innovation to the Patriots' offense. With a proven track record and a deep understanding of the team’s culture, McDaniels is the right choice to guide the Patriots and elevate Drake Maye and his teammates.
The Patriots don’t just need an offensive coordinator – they need their offensive coordinator. McDaniels is the man for the job. Don't overthink this.