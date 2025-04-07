Mike Vrabel had a promising reason for wanting to trade Joe Milton now

The New England Patriots left fans and analysts scratching their heads when they traded backup quarterback Joe Milton III and a seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round pick last week.

Milton, who was drafted with in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, dazzled in his debut last season. Despite playing against backups in Week 18, Milton completed 22 of 29 pass attempts for 241 yards and a touchdown while adding 16 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries. The impressive performance made him one of the more promising developmental projects in the league, but New England shipped him out of town for little compensation just a couple months later.

There have been conflicting reports and speculation about the trade, with some accusing starting quarterback Drake Maye of feeling threatened and forcing New England’s hand. The real reason, however, may be less sensational.

Mike Vrabel’s attempt to establish team culture led to Joe Milton trade

New England’s decision to trade Milton had to do with the team’s attempt to establish a team culture under new head coach Mike Vrabel, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The Patriots began their voluntary offseason program on Monday, which Vrabel views as “a meaningful checkpoint” in the process of establishing a dynamic within each position group.

Milton believed he could compete for a starting role but didn’t believe he would be given a fair shot at winning the job, according to MassLive’s Karen Guregian. Cultures under new coaches can be fragile, so Vrabel opted to remove Milton from the equation before he caused any rift.

While Milton’s athleticism and live arm provided plenty of excitement, he still lacked many of the tools necessary to succeed on a consistent basis. Footwork, accuracy and mastery of the pre-snap phase aren’t necessarily exciting to fans, but they are far more necessary tools for success than out-of-pocket mobility. While the 25-year-old backup could still develop into a full-time starter in the NFL, the Patriots coaching staff seems quite happy with Maye, who was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“In terms of talent, [Maye] can do everything you want out of the quarterback position,” Patriots quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant said, via ESPN. “I've had a couple conversations getting to know him, and he seems like a super-smart kid.”

The Patriots currently have veteran quarterback Joshua Dobbs as a backup, and they could elect to add a third passer with one of their mid-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.